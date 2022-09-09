Concert of Hope at St John's this Friday to support families bereaved by suicide

A CONCERT is being held this Friday in St John’s Church on the Falls Road in support of those who have lost loved ones to suicide on World Suicide Prevention Day.

The Concert of Hope has been organised by Fr Martin Magill and will feature the group Celtic Psalms, who will play music and sing the Psalms accompanied by uplighting and traditional Irish and Scottish airs.

All donations raised by the concert will go towards the charity Suicide Awareness and Support Group which offers support to families who have lost loved ones, and offers help for those who are struggling.

Margaret Walker, Manager of Suicide Awareness and Support Group based on the Falls Road, explained how the concert would be focused on hope and healing, and allow the charity to carry out its vital work.

“This concert is a message of hope and support to families. It’s also to let people know they can reach out, there is strength in reaching out and help is out there.

"The concert will be a feature of strength and hope, of reaching out to people, and comforting families who have been bereaved by suicide.”

Margaret said the concert had been planned for some time at St John’s, but was affected by the lockdowns during the pandemic.

“Father Magill wanted to organise a concert like this before Covid, but when the pandemic came along it got pushed back. Last year we held a small service, but we will be at the concert this year to support. This event will help support and uplift the community, particularly with the singing of the Celtic Psalms and bring connection together with people. Music is very therapeutic, and we hope the music can uplift the community.

“Our organisation focuses on providing emotional and practical support to people and families who have been bereaved by suicide. We also help individuals who are feeling suicidal and make sure they always get the help they need from the appropriate services. We deliver training and skills to people as well so they can be equipped to help people who are in crisis, as well as therapy and other complementary services too.

“I would also like to add that someone is always there, and if you are in need of support, please phone Lifeline. Reaching out is a strength, there is always someone there, and there is always support and you do not need to go through this journey on your own.”

Full information on the concert can be found on the St John’s Facebook page, and also on Celtic Psalm’s page. Reservations are preferred, and donations can be made at the door, or online.

Anyone who needs to speak to someone can always contact Lifeline in confidence on 0808 808 8000.