Congressional pressure on Britain to reverse controversial amnesty plans

SUPPORT: AOH Freedom For All Ireland Chair, Martin Galvin, is gathering Congressional signatures to oppose British legacy proposals

SEVERAL US Congressman have signed a letter opposing the British Government's controversial legacy proposals.

The letter, which was drafted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians in America (AOH), calls for British Government to abandon plans to introduce an amnesty for all 'Troubles' killings prior to 1998.

It comes after the AOH hosted victims of state violence at a webinar after the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis announced proposals to block criminal and civil actions, as well as inquests, in legacy cases.

Victims had issued an appeal to Irish America to help oppose the British Government's plans.

The AOH's Freedom for All Ireland Chair, Martin Galvin, explained: "The feeling seems to be that America is crucial, and that the British don't care that nobody supports what they're doing in the North of Ireland as long they feel that they're interests are not being unduly affected.

"We've heard Brandon Lewis tell American groups that we have to be pragmatic, and it might be pragmatic for the British not to allow any sort of procedure that would allow the truth to come out about their killings or collusion.

"They're worried that America is their weak point. Right now we're working on a Congressional letter."

Mr Galvin said that the British Government's proposals had created a "crisis situation", which had created a need for "American pressure".

Congressman Brendan Boyle and Congressman Brian are amongst the lead signatures on the letter, which will be sent to the British Ambassador in September.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) condemns announcement by Britain to create a special statute of limitations for “all Trouble’s Related Incidents”. #NoJusticeNoTrade. - https://t.co/ycx4vK1udJ pic.twitter.com/MRWl3OjkRp — AOH National (@hiberniandigest) July 15, 2021

"We're very confident that we will have a large number of Congressman, including people who have never signed before," he said.

"We're going to send that to the British Ambassador, and we've found in the past that those letters are then looked at and examined by the Foreign Secretary and the British Government takes those very seriously."

He added: "The British Government is susceptible to American pressure, but they're not prepared to do the right thing."

Meanwhile, Mr Galvin is set to travel to Ireland this weekend to present Freedom for all Ireland (FFAI) grants to 15 local groups at a live webinar, which will be broadcast from the Houben Centre in Ardoyne.

This year members of the AOH and Ladies AOH, set a new record, with members contributing more than $100,000 to the fund.

This year's recipients include the Ballymurphy Massacre Campaign, the Bloody Sunday Trust, and Relatives for Justice.

Mr Galvin commented: “This past year presented unprecedented challenges for Hibernians in fundraising for Christmas Appeal grants as well as in our political and public awareness campaigns for Freedom for all Ireland. Hibernians across the country were determined not to let these groups down. The AOH and LAOH responded with a record shattering year, not only in the Christmas Appeal, but in new political initiatives.

“The new levels of Irish American support by Hibernians and other Irish American groups, are inspired by the work being done by these grant recipients among others.

“This year, because of British plans take away any legal path to legacy justice, the webinar must include a special appeal to support legacy justice and the ongoing Congressional initiative sign-on now be circulated in Congress”.

The webinar will begin at 5pm on Saturday (August 28). To register, click here.