US Congress opposes British government amnesty plans

RELATIVES for Justice (RFJ) has welcomed United States Congressional opposition to the British government's proposed Trouble's amnesty.

The US legislature passed a resolution against proposals to introduce a statute of limitations on Troubles killings and crimes prior to 1998.

Initiated by Congressman Bill Keating of Massachusetts, the resolution expressed "hope for justice for the (14) victims of Bloody Sunday", who were murdered by the British army's Parachute Regiment in Derry in 1972.

Forty-eight members of Congress signed the resolution, making it one of the most significant bi-partisan initiatives on Ireland since the days of the Good Friday Agreement.

RFJ had worked alongside colleagues in the US to ensure the resolution addressed the issues of legacy and secured absolute opposition to the British government’s plans to introduce a blanket amnesty.

The resolution states that the House of Representatives "opposes any proposal by the government of the United Kingdom to implement amnesty or statute of limitation laws that would end or inhibit investigations and prosecutions of crimes committed during the Troubles".

CEO of RFJ Mark Thompson said: “This resolution is hugely significant and follows previous resolutions from both the Senate and Congress raising opposition to the British government’s failure to uphold the rights’ of victims, the rule of law and administration of justice.

“The UK’s proposals are an act of political vandalism on the rights of all victims, the law, and the GFA.

“The United States clearly understands these issues and has once again acted accordingly and we applaud and welcome this latest intervention aimed at preventing any form of amnesty and political interference with democratic norms and rights.”