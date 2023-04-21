Put your walking boots on for Special Olympics fundraiser

BELFAST based health-care organisation Connected Health have announced a sponsored walk on Black Mountain as part of their 2023 charity event series.



Connected Health have chosen the Special Olympics as their 2023 charity and held their first fundraising event back in March when a local family of sisters competed in the Barcelona Marathon as part of their campaign.



The Adams siblings ran the 42km Barcelona marathon on behalf of Connected Health in less than four hours each and raising close to a £1,000 for the Special Olympics charity.



Julie Cordner from Connected health spoke on their partnership with the Special Olympics and the upcoming Black Mountain walk.



“We are working closely with Sean Cassidy, Regional Director for Special Olympics and Kate Pollack, a local volunteer fundraiser who has worked with Special Olympics for the last 30 years to raise even more funds for this worthwhile charity.”



“We have a sponsored walk planned for 10th June 2023 on Black Mountain. We are working with National Trust and Special Olympics to bring the event together. This year we will have 250 participants completing the event but hope to make it annual event going forward.”



Claire Adams is a manager at Connected Health and expressed her delight at this partnership with the Special Olympics.



“We're delighted to partner with Special Olympics this year, they reached out to us and it was greatly welcomed as we share the same values – inclusion for all. Connected Health is a community-based organisation that delivers care throughout Ireland, we have hubs is many locations recruiting local people to care and support for those in need.



“We have chosen the Black Mountain walk as our annual event for everyone of all abilities, young and old to take part. We want to bring everyone together to celebrate inclusion, how important it is for all to be involved and access services of need.”