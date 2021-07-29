New James Connolly Trail brings Belfast's history to life

TOGETHER: The launch of the new James Connolly Trail on the Falls Road

THE highly-anticipated new James Connolly Heritage Trail has been launched in Belfast.

Áras Uí Chonghaile (James Connolly Visitor Centre), which is incorporated by Fáilte Feirste Thiar, unveiled a new augmented reality app that will bring the various stops on the trail to life.

Supported by the National Lottery’s Heritage Fund, the initiative will explore the role and contribution Connolly made to Belfast during his time here and his lasting legacy on the city.

Stretching from the Docks to the Falls, the James Connolly Heritage Trail uses augmented reality to tell the story of Ireland’s foremost Marxist thinker and revolutionary.

Free to download onto any smart device, the app will allow visitors to access information by simply scanning the QR codes at each station. Tourists will be able to view the dramatic scenes of Connolly's time, and access a range of information on Connolly himself, the workers of Belfast, and the key events and figures of the period.

The first James Connolly Heritage Trail tours will form part of this year's Féile an Phobail, which kicks-off on August 5.

The trail was launched by Director of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Dr Paul Mullan, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and the Lord Mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl.

It was great to be in @JamesConnollyVC today for the launch of the new James Connolly Heritage Trail taking you across the city to key sites where Connolly stood using augmented reality that takes you back in time to explore our rich heritage & history. pic.twitter.com/s8GT0ldA1T — Deirdre Hargey (@DeirdreHargey) July 28, 2021

Eimear Hargey, Heritage Development Officer at Áras Uí Chonghaile, said: “Despite the challenges raised by the global pandemic, we are thrilled to bring forward this groundbreaking Heritage Trail, the first of its kind in Belfast to be powered by Augmented Reality.

"The free downloadable app from both iOS and Android App stores will allow for local citizens and visitors alike to uncover the hidden story of James Connolly in Belfast and present them with Belfast’s heritage at their fingertips. We’re delighted to partner with Féile an Phobail, Ireland’s biggest community arts festival, to offer a guided tour that will complement the Augmented Reality experience.”

Harry Connolly, Director of Fáilte Feirste Thiar, praised the initiative.

“As Belfast emerges from the Covid-19 crisis and as we rebuild our communities and our tourism infrastructure, we are delighted that this heritage centred tourism product powered by the latest Augmented Reality technology will form a core part of Belfast’s and indeed West Belfast’s tourism offering.”

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “Cultural and heritage organisations like Áras Uí Chonghaile have an important part to play in our city’s recovery post-Covid, and the development of this trail using the latest technology will be a huge draw for both residents and tourists alike. It offers the opportunity to discover more about the city’s history and explore the stories that make Belfast what it is today in an accessible format, which is just fantastic. One of the four key priorities in our ten-year cultural strategy, A City Imagining, is about protecting and promoting cultural heritage including Belfast’s diverse cultural narratives. The James Connolly Heritage Trail ticks all of those boxes.”

Dr Paul Mullan, Director of National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “The Heritage Fund is delighted to be supporting this project which sheds a light on a sometimes overlooked aspect of the James Connolly’s story, his role in the labour movement and his fight for worker’s rights in Belfast. The project will build on and enhance the great work which has already commenced through the James Connolly Visitor Centre.”

For further information on the Heritage Trail, visit here