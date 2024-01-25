Conor hopes to play his part in Manchester United FA Cup giant-killing act

ON THE SIDELINES: Conor McGaharan during his time as manager of Port Talbot Town FC

A WEST Belfast man is hoping to play his part in an FA Cup giant-killing act this weekend as his club prepares for the visit of Manchester United.

Conor McGaharan (28) works as First Team Analyst for Welsh side Newport County, who welcome Manchester United to their Rodney Parade home on Sunday for the fourth-round tie.

It has been quite the journey for Conor, who graduated with a degree in football coaching and performance from the University of South Wales after leaving La Salle College.

After graduating in 2018, he went back to university to complete a masters degree and UEFA A License before landing jobs with a number of clubs.

"I worked as an intern with Newport when I was doing my Masters," he explained. "After my second season at Newport, I got offered the manager's job at Port Talbot Town. I think I was the second youngest manager in Welsh League history.

"I managed there for a year before I got offered the First Team Analyst job full-time at Newport. I basically watch the opposition and clip up a ten minute video.

"On the video, it is usually cut to three or four minutes for the players. Within it, I will highlight the opposition's strengths and highlight areas which we can be effective, relative to the manager's style of play.

"Post-match, I will review the game and make a debrief reflecting on how effective we were with our own game plan through clips from the game for the coaches to deliver back to the players."

Following the FA Cup draw on January 8, Newport County knew they would face Premier League Manchester United in the next round, but only if they could navigate a replay against Eastleigh. The Welsh side duly set up the mammoth fixture with a 3-1 win.

With a busy league schedule to contend with too, Conor admits the focus on Manchester United only really started this week.

"When you are in League Two, you don’t have much time to think about things because the games come thick and fast," he said. "After getting through the replay against Eastleigh, we had to prepare for the Wrexham match last weekend, which was a huge game for us, being the other Welsh team in the league.

"This week, we are just taking it a day at a time. We were of course ecstatic to draw Manchester United.

We can confirm that all tickets for our #EmiratesFACup clash with Manchester United have now 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁! 🎟️



𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁! 👏#NCAFC pic.twitter.com/janWWcMG04 — Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) January 22, 2024

"We are not getting carried away with the game. With all due respect, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world but for us, it is just our next game.

"We are a League Two club and they are a giant of a club. We will prepare for the game as normal."

Looking ahead to the game, Conor is looking forward to welcoming family and friends to Wales for the weekend in what he hopes can be a memorable one with a huge FA Cup shock.

"Personally, it is a career highlight so far. It will be one I will always remember. My family and friends are coming over for the match this weekend. Newport have a tradition of big ties in the FA Cup so it will be nice to experience one for myself."

Newport County v Manchester United is live on BBC One on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).