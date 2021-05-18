Consultation underway on Ballysillan Playing Fields plans

TRANSFORMATION: A new central wetland habitat will be created with new pathways, new trees and wildflower planting.

PLANS to transform Ballysillan Playing Fields into a new destination, mixed-use public park have been announced.

The ambitious project will see the creation of a number of zones for sports, recreation, events, nature and education. A new central pathway will be installed, existing woodland areas will be enhanced, new open grass areas and wildflower areas will be added to encourage wildlife and areas of wetland will be created as a central feature of the new park.

The main four metre wide pathway where cherry trees will provide natural shade and vibrant seasonal colour.

The plans have been developed by The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative in partnership with Belfast City Council. It will be funded by the Executive, the Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Communities. The project will be delivered by Belfast City Council, which will manage the park when it opens.

Lord Mayor Alderman Frank McCoubrey gave the plans the thumbs-up. “I warmly welcome these exciting plans to transform Ballysillan Playing Fields into a space where people of all ages can get active and have fun in an attractive, safe, accessible and ecologically diverse parkland setting," he said.

“Our parks and open spaces are more popular than ever, enabling people to get outdoors and stay active. When it opens, this new park will be a huge boost to the local community, so I look forward to seeing the scheme progress and work getting underway.”

The public consultation will run until August 1, enabling the community to contribute views on the proposed designs.

You can have your say here.