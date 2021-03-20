Cops seek shop robbery thug

POLICE are hunting a masked man who robbed a North Belfast shop armed with a hammer. The man entered Liam’s Day Today shop on the Westland Road shortly before 7.35pm on Friday evening March 12.



CCTV footage captured the man demanding money and threatening the staff member behind the till.



He ran off with the money towards the Oldpark Road. The suspect is described as being in his late 20s, around 5ft 5” tall and of broad build. He wore a grey bobble hat and burgundy zip-up jacket.



Detective Constable Steph Beattie said: “Thankfully, the staff member wasn’t physically injured, however, as you can imagine, this will have been a terrifying ordeal. “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 7.25pm and 7.35pm and who saw what happened, or noticed anything suspicious, to call us. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1709 of 12/03/21.



A report can also be made via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online.