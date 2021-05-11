Families in court as coroner delivers inquest findings

JUSTICE SEARCH: Relatives of victims of the Ballymurphy Massacre gathered to remember their loved ones before heading into the courts to hear the Coroner's verdict. Jim Corr, belfastmedia.com

Relatives of the 1971 Ballymurphy Massacre are in court today to hear the Coroner give her long-awaited verdict on the killings of their loved ones 50 years ago.

Before the hearing began, the families gathered outside the courts with photos of their loved ones.

HUG OF ENCOURAGEMENT: Families embrace before entering court where numbers were restricted in line with Covid protocols.

Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan has been reading out her full findings to the families first, with the verdict expected to be made public around 1:30pm. There was a short recess before noon due to technical difficulties.

The killings happened over three days immediately following the introduction of internment in August 1971 and were carried out by the same Parachute Regiment which went on to shoot dead 13 people on Bloody Sunday in Derry just over five months later.

The victims were:

Father Hugh Mullan, 38, and Francis Quinn, 19, were shot in an area of open ground behind Springfield Park

Daniel Teggart, 44, Joan Connolly, 44, Noel Phillips, 19 and Joseph Murphy, 41, were shot near the Henry Taggart Army base near Springfield Park

John Laverty, 20, and Joseph Corr, 43, were shot at separate points at the top of Whiterock Road

Edward Doherty, 31, was shot at the corner of Brittons Parade and Whiterock Road

John McKerr, 49, was shot outside the old Corpus Christi Parish

An 11th victim was Paddy McCarthy, a youth worker from England, who died from a heart attack after Paratroopers placed a gun in his mouth and threatened to shoot. Soldiers prevented locals from coming to his aid. His death is not included in the current inquest.