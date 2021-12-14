Renewed calls for demolition after latest blaze at Corrib Avenue flats

A LOCAL councillor has made a renewed call for the demolition of Corrib Avenue flats after they were once again set on fire.

Three fire appliances were called to the derelict flats in the Lenadoon area at around 4.45pm on Monday. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire, which was dealt with by 6.12pm.

Corrib Avenue flats have been a hotspot for anti-social behaviour and have been set ablaze several times in recent months.

The three tower blocks, two of which have been cleared of all residents, are subject to plans to build 23 new social homes. Corrib Avenue flats are earmarked for demolition by the Housing Executive.

Following Monday's blaze, Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson said: "The Fire Service were heroic in these circumstances, going into a derelict building where there have been a number of fires that have not only weakened the structure, but have created holes in the floors. They're at greater risk of injury and loss of life by going in there. They're always at risk and we're always thankful for what they do.

"We've been pushing hard with the Housing Executive to have the two blocks and the adjacent garages demolished on health and safety grounds. We don't want to wait until the point where a kid is stuck and a fire is set. We don't want to be at the point where someone is injured or loses their life."

A delegation of Sinn Féin and community reps is set to meet the Chief Executive of the Housing Executive on Thursday to press for the demolition of the derelict blocks.

A Housing Executive spokesperson said; “We have consistently condemned the ongoing vandalism at Corrib flats which has included the forced removal of metal security screens aimed at deterring entry.

“These buildings are sealed and services to them have been disconnected and we will continue to re-secure the buildings as required.

“We again appeal to members of the public to stay away from the site.

“A procurement exercise for the demolition of Corrib flats is already under way.

“In preparation for demolition, we are working to acquire all the privately owned properties in each building.

“We hope to complete this exercise soon.”