Corrib flats blaze: People may have been sleeping rough at the time

COMMUNITY and political reps have renewed calls for the Housing Executive to fully secure a block of derelict Lenadoon flats after they were set ablaze on Saturday night.

Three fire appliances and two ambulances attended the flats on Corrib Avenue following reports that people were inside one of blocks at the time of the fire.

Emergency service were once again called to Corrib Avenue on Saturday

Corrib Avenue flats have been a hotspot for anti-social behaviour and were set on fire twice in the past week alone. It has since emerged that people may have been rough sleeping in one of the derelict blocks, which were found empty at the time of the blaze.

The three tower blocks, two of which have been cleared of all residents, are subject to plans to build 23 new social homes. The flats are earmarked for demolition by the Housing Executive, which says it “will continue to re-secure the buildings as required".

Following the weekend blaze, Sinn Féin MLA Alex Maskey said: “We’re very, very worried that somebody is going to lose their life in these flats because parts of them have been damaged, parts of the brickwork is falling down and it’s very, very dangerous. Once fires get into a building like that it destroys the fabric of it and you’re on the point of collapse, even a floor or a wall.

“People are in there, they’re drinking, they’re not in the clearest of mind, so somebody is going to lose their life or be very seriously injured. It’s also a complete eyesore and local residents are having to live with the disruption of the Fire Brigade and the police coming. Local residents just don’t know what to do next.”

Mr Maskey called for “urgent action” to seal off the blocks in preparation for demolition “which should go ahead very quickly.”

“This place needs sealed off to stop people from getting into it and protect people from harm,” he stated.

“What we have learned over the past number of decades – and the Housing Executive is well experienced in this – is that once you get to a certain point of dereliction and its left too long before demolition then it becomes a Mecca for young people gathering. Sometimes that involves low level anti-social behaviour and sometimes it’s worse, but it’s at the point here now where it’s a danger to those involved in that activity.”

Local councillor Arder Carson said the blocks of flats have been empty for two years now.

"There has been a host of incidents and a public services have had to respond to them," he added. “Three fire trucks, two ambulances, and the cops attending is money out of the public purse.

“They’re sent there and are diverted from essential duties in other locations because they’re having to deal with anti-social behaviour.

“The amount of money the Housing Executive has spent re-securing the blocks and cleaning up outside them all adds up. It’s an ongoing drain on public resources. At the end of the day the Housing Executive is responsible for the blocks because its their property.”

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “Once again, we condemn the ongoing vandalism at Corrib flats which has included the forced removal of metal security screens aimed at deterring entry.

“These buildings are sealed and services to them have been disconnected and we will continue to re-secure the buildings as required.

“We again appeal to members of the public to stay away from the site. A procurement exercise for the demolition of Corrib flats is already under way. In preparation for demolition, we are working to acquire all the privately owned properties in each building. We hope to complete this exercise soon.”

In February, the Andersonstown News reported that plans to build 13 houses and ten apartments at Corrib Avenue had faced a setback due to outstanding consultation responses from consultees and amendments to the site layout and parking by Choice Housing. Belfast City Council has since confirmed receipt of amended plans, which are "now under consideration".

It was hoped that the blocks were on course for demolition in summer 2021, but have been delayed amid efforts to clear one of the blocks of all residents.