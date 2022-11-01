Corrib Avenue site development set to begin in new year

DISCUSSIONS: The meeting which took place this week

WEST Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn has met with a range of stakeholders to discuss replacing the now demolished Corrib Flats in Lenadoon with modern, fit for purpose housing.

Also at the meeting were Cllr Arder Carson, representatives from the Housing Executive, Choice Housing, local residents, St Paul’s GAC and officials from the Department for Communities.

Choice Housing has stated that they are aiming to have builders on site by February 2023.

In December 2021, Belfast City Council approved plans to demolish the flats in order to build 23 social homes. The application to build 13 houses and 10 apartments was initially submitted in July 2020.

Demolished Corrib Avenue flats

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn said: “This is another visual indication of the progress being made in what has been a long campaign by Sinn Féin and the local residents' group and will create space for the delivery of much-needed new homes that are modern and fit for purpose, rejuvenating what had become an area of dereliction.”