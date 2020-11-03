Council agrees crucial financial job support package on long virtual night

ANOTHER month and with plenty on the agenda, it promised to be a long night for November’s monthly meeting of Belfast City Council.

Still being held virtually online, it was on to business and a congratulations to Lenadoon boxer Tommy McCarthy who became European cruiserweight champion at the weekend, with the Lord Mayor set to send a letter of congratulations to him.

Council then heard from a number of people who gave presentations ahead of motions to be debated later. They included a mental health awareness and support campaign, implementation of care partner arrangements at care homes and the campaign for an All-Ireland health service.

It was then on to the main issues of the night as councillors were briefed on the precarious situation of ‘casual’ staff at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall after it was announced last week up to 140 jobs were at risk due to the impact of Covid-19.

With furlough extended to cover November, a financial package of around £200,000 was put forward, proposed by Sinn Féin Group Leader Ciarán Beattie, seconded by DUP counterpart George Dorrian.

Before other parties could debate the issue, Cllr Beattie had tweeted an image announcing the £200,000 support, leading to criticism of Sinn Féin, who others accused of wanting to take credit for the financial package.

Alliance councillor Sian Mulholland welcomed cross-party support for the package but urged councillors to be wary of calling them “casual” workers, arguing that they are “highly-skilled and uniquely trained individuals” who needed to be retained.

The financial package also included support for GLL staff, from Belfast City Council Leisure Centres to ensure an adequate voluntary redundancy package.

Eventually, the financial package was approved by councillors but criticism remained of the way the process was handled by Green Party, People Before Profit and Alliance councillors with PBP accusing Sinn Féin and DUP of knowing about the details before the meeting.

In response, Cllr Beattie said it was ridiculous that some parties were being petty about this “good news” and told critics to "dry your eyes”.

Sinn Féin has successfully proposed £200k of financial support for workers in Waterfront Hall, Ulster Hall and Belfast City Council Leisure Centres



This intervention has protected 140 jobs in Waterfront and Ulster Halls



Sinn Féin is committed to supporting workers and families pic.twitter.com/JISvQb0fGq — Cllr Ciaran Beattie (@CllrCBeattie) November 2, 2020

In what seems to be a regular issue at Belfast City Council, DUP Alderman Brian Kingston raised his concerns about what he described as a “blanket” Irish language signage proposal. He cited shared areas of the Gaeltacht Quarter in West Belfast and added any Irish language signage erected should be subject to community consultations.

In response, Alliance Group Leader Michael Long said he finds it frustrating to see the Irish language sectarianised. Plenty of Unionists are interested in the Irish language, he said, and argued that such previous comments were “unhelpful”.

The City Solicitor reassured Alderman Kingston that any Irish language signage would be subject to full due process.

Councillor Beattie then welcomed the installation of a statue to anti-slavery activist Frederick Douglas. The statue will be erected in Rosemary Street where Douglass addressed crowds in 1845. Councillor Beattie described it as a “fitting tribute to Frederick and the anti-racism movement".

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson raised the issue of Council supporting fines issued to Black Lives Matter protestors in June, calling for them to be dropped. However, she was informed by the City Solicitor that this was a police matter.

On to the motions, of which there were no less than 15 on the agenda with frustrations simmering in the chamber that issues being brought forward have little to do with the council's remit.

Nevertheless, first up was Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee who called on Belfast City Council to recommend Cuba’s Henry Reeve Medical Brigade for the Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of its efforts in the fight against the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The motion was heavily criticised by PUP councillor John Kyle who questioned why the Council would recommend an organisation from Cuba for a Nobel Peace Prize and cited concerns around a Cuban communist repressive government which gains praise from great work of individual doctors.

SDLP councillor Brian Heading said whilst he supported the work of the doctors that Council should not do things for the sake of it.

In response, JJ Magee said some councillors needed to “hang their heads in shame” and that councillors clearly didn’t read the motion and were obviously getting Cuba confused with Chile.

Eventually after a vote, the motion was passed by 25 votes for to 19 against. There were 14 ‘no votes’ from Alliance and Green Party councillors.

Serious qs have been asked by cllrs from different parties about decision making around jobs/funding to save jobs at the Waterfront but the Mayor is currently refusing to allow us to get answers and has ruled @MattCollinspbp out of order for asking. Baffling but we'll chase up. — Cllr Fiona Ferguson (@fiona_ferg) November 2, 2020

A well-supported motion followed next on the implementation of Care Partner arrangements in Nursing and Care Homes, brought by Sinn Féin councillor Geraldine McAteer.

It followed an emotional earlier presentation on the impact of care home Covid-19 restrictions by Cathy Austin and Des Lee, whose loved one suffers from dementia.

The motion was praised by fellow councillors given the benefits a care partner would make to improved health and well-being outcomes for patients and their families as well as care home staff and it was unanimously agreed by Council.

Next up was another well-supported motion by DUP councillor Tracy Kelly with Council agreeing to write to the Health Minister on allowing birthing partners access to maternity wards given the Covid-19 restrictions.

SDLP Cllr Brian Heading then saw his motion approved demanding an urgent meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Ulster Bank and the Nat West Bank Chairperson to discuss the recent revelations that NatWest is considering the complete closure of Ulster Bank, which could result in the loss of over 600 jobs based in Belfast. It was also agreed to write to the Secretary of State Branden Lewis and Economy Minister Diane Dodds amongst others.

PBP councillor Fiona Ferguson then proposed a motion calling for an All-Ireland National Health Service on the back of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. The motion received criticism from over parties who called for simple co-ordination instead. After a tied vote of 27 each, Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey voted against.

Other motions on the night included passing a clean-air strategy for Belfast and urging the Irish government to unseal the records of mother and baby homes.

A feisty affair came to an end after almost six hours with fallout evident on social media afterwards, particular from People Before Profit councillors who complained of being shut down when asking for clarity on a number of issues throughout the night. I am sure we have not heard the end of this matter.