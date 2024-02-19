Council grants £250,000 in funding to address food poverty in schools

WELCOME: SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty says City Hall funding is having a real effect on food poverty

SDLP West Belfast Councillor Paul Doherty has hailed the positive effect City Hall funding is having on food poverty across the city.

Councillor Doherty helped secure £250,000 in funding as part of Belfast City Council’s £1m hardship fund package.

The money is supporting 120 school-run breakfast clubs and it makes healthy snacks and free school dinners available.

Councillor Doherty said: “It’s hard to overestimate the difference that this funding is making in schools across our city.

"I have spoken with many teachers who have seen more and more children going hungry as poverty has increased across Belfast and the North as a whole and that’s reflected in the uptake with over 120 clubs accessing this funding to help provide children with access to food as part of the school day.

“This policy has made a marked difference to the way our Council approaches poverty. We have empowered these schools to take direct action by supporting them with the funding to tackle these issues at their root.

"By working together we were able to channel this funding to those who really need it and where it can do the most good. This is a significant improvement from previous years.

“This support was a key demand of my Right To Food campaign and because of this funding there are now thousands of children benefiting.

"It’s heartbreaking to think of any child being left hungry, but the only way we will solve these problems is by tackling them head-on.

"With the return of the Assembly we need to look towards universal free school meals and the reinstatement of holiday hunger payments.

"The SDLP will keep working until everyone has access to the food they need and to build on the success of this scheme.”