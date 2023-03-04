Council rejects proposal to set rent controls

BELFAST City Council has rejected a motion at their monthly meeting that would have given the Council the power to set rent controls.

Councillor Fiona Ferguson (PBP) put forward a motion for Council to be able to set rent controls amidst the cost of living crisis. She said on paper rents were up 10 per cent but in reality, they had skyrocketed way beyond this.

Sinn Féin said they would not support the motion because it would be impossible to fulfil and said Council did not have the power to set rent controls.

Councillor Ferguson said Sinn Féin had consistently sided with the DUP in opposing rent controls and former Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey had blocked her party colleague Gerry Carroll’s motion in Stormont calling for the same measure. She argued that Sinn Féin back rent controls in the South while initiating privatisation in the Housing Executive in the North.

Ding ding ding 🛎



The votes are counted and Sinn Féin voted AGAINST my proposal for rent controls for Belfast Council with the DUP



Their solution? Wait for Stormont 🤦🏻‍♀️



Their Stormont Minister refused to cap rents. Stormont is now defunct.



Renters in Belfast cant wait! https://t.co/E7D6AwUdf1 — Cllr Fiona Ferguson (@fiona_ferg) March 1, 2023

Councillor Ciarán Beattie (Sinn Féin) rejected this and said all parties in Council had declared support for rent controls and Sinn Féin were aware of all of the issues surrounding landlords. He added that Councillor Ferguson knew the Council did not have the powers to enact such controls and said it was "soapbox politics before an election". Councillor Beattie also said if it was implemented the Council would have to once again raise rates.

Mal O’Hara (Green Party) said they would support the motion and said the repeated crises at Stormont meant that waiting for an Executive to handle this wasn’t good enough. Councillor O’Hara called for Council to have more powers to enact such measures and also alluded to the number of councillors who had to leave due to conflicts of interest when the motion was brought forward.

Councillor Sam Nelson (Alliance) said he would like to see the Executive make the decision, but would support PBP’s motion because the Council had to be seen to be doing something.

Councillor Anthony Flynn (Greens) backed the motion and said there was a current cost of greed crisis and seconded that the Council should have more powers.

Councillor Ferguson’s motion was defeated with 18 votes to 26.