COUNCIL REPORT: Alliance amendment pours cold water on Sinn Féin bonfire plans

COUNCILLORS were back in the City Hall chamber both physically and virtually on Monday night for their monthly meeting.

While calls to regulate bonfires dominated proceedings, the meeting began with Sinn Féin councillor, Áine McCabe proposing that the Council write to the family of former Antrim football captain Anto Finnegan to express their condolences on his passing. Cllr McCabe also proposed that Council invite the Antrim camogie team to City Hall to celebrate their recent All-Ireland win.



Cllr Ciarán Beattie informed Council that Sportlann, at the former Beechmount Leisure Centre site, is on the verge of closure if it doesn’t receive financial intervention.

Alliance councillor, Sian Mulholland also raised the issue of the Sarah Everard murder while encouraging all councillors to take up the invitation to attend bystander training that was being offered to them by Women's Aid.

A young refugee who arrived in Belfast as an unaccompanied asylum-seeking child, has had their open letter to Lord Mayor @KateNicholl read out at tonight's meeting of Council. The letter details their great love for the city & how they've settled here.@ChildLawCentre pic.twitter.com/L7bRKvhlFT — Belfast City Council #AWeeBitOfHope (@belfastcc) October 4, 2021

Ahead of a debate on the issue, councillors heard from Siobhán Harding from Women’s Support Network on the impact that the removal of the Universal Credit uplift.



One of the main issues of the evening revolved around a proposal from Sinn Féin to introduce regulations for bonfires held on Council land. The proposal which was brought to the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee by Cllr Ciarán Beattie would have seen bonfires being required to have public liability insurance and an entertainments licence otherwise the PSNI and Council would be instructed to remove it.



The proposal was supported by the SDLP and People Before Profit although Alliance councillor, Nuala McAllister tabled an amendment calling for a review of the 2021 bonfire season to be brought to Council in November and for the publication of the Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition report to be published by the Executive Office.



Cllr McAllister stated that if the proposal was to go ahead then it would lead to more bonfires next year and reiterated the support of her party for the removal of problem bonfires in the past. She added that in this case, Council needed to take a realistic approach.

.@NualaMcAllister proposing an amendment to an SF proposal on bonfire regulation. pic.twitter.com/Y6K1ZSkfb8 — David McCann (@dmcbfs) October 4, 2021

This was rebuked by Sinn Féin Cllr Ronan McLaughlin who told the chamber that it wasn’t Sinn Féin who was holding up the publication of the FICT report. Cllr McLaughlin pointed to fireworks and Guy Fawkes night celebrations in Britain which require liability insurance and said that it is about legalising bonfires so that they can take place in a safe way.



PUP councillor John Kyle described the proposal as “unnecessary, counterproductive and unenforceable" and accused Sinn Féin of trying to "strangle the tradition with bureaucracy" while saying that it flies in the face of their Good Friday Agreement commitments.



Cllr Kyle added that it will displace bonfires onto private lands and roads while increasing confrontation between PSNI and teenagers while suggesting that Sinn Féin “turn their gaze to the sectarianism on display at the closing of the Féile".

.@cllrjohnkyle calls the SF motion an attack on Unionist culture. pic.twitter.com/A53YlkO6JT — David McCann (@dmcbfs) October 4, 2021

His party leader, Cllr Billy Hutchinson, said that bigger bonfires have been brought about by language within Council and the threat that they will be taken away. He added that it isn't fair on Council staff or PSNI to have to police bonfires and stated: “If we can't get equality in this Council then we will have to go to court about it.”



DUP Alderman Brian Kingston expressed his disappointment at the SDLP's support for the proposal and described it as being “designed to provoke a reaction".



While speaking in support of the original proposal, PBP councillor Matt Collins proposed that the first line of the proposal be removed, raising concerns about the use of contractors in the original motion and the disproportionate approach taken by the PSNI to a bonfire in Divis in 2020 when compared to the response within loyalist areas.



Green Party deputy leader Cllr Mal O’Hara voiced his support for the Alliance amendment and raised concerns that the original Sinn Féin motion will be perceived as a dictat.



Cllr O’Hara questioned the level of community engagement on the motion and called on Council to bring communities with them.

@CllrMichaelLong says council need to get the data from 2021, speak to bonfire builders and work together to get solutions. He says his party was never consulted on the proposal and asks if the statutory bodies were consulted. — James McCarthy (@JamesMcCarthy97) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Cllr Michael Long said that he was “sick and tired of being accused of cowardice” when he wants to see something implemented that is workable while pointing to threats made against his family earlier in the week.



Cllr Long pointed to the process taken in nationalist areas when it came to tackling bonfires and how it was from the ground up with the likes of Féile and was not top down.



Cllr McAllister’s amendment went to a recorded vote where it was passed by 33 votes to 26.



When it came to motions, Cllr Tina Black proposed that Council write to the Infrastructure Minister to request a review of road safety of inner-city surrounding communities which would look at road surfaces, safety measures, parking restrictions and accident volume.



Cllr Séamas De Faoite tabled an amendment to recognise the barriers associated with the legacy of the conflict when it comes to people chosing active travel and also to note the lack of funds allocated to DFI.



The amendment passed with 35 votes to 19 and one no vote being recorded.

The next motion from @georgedorrian looks at electric vehicle charging points. pic.twitter.com/DzwlGowwxG — James McCarthy (@JamesMcCarthy97) October 4, 2021

DUP Alderman George Dorian proposed that Council explore the possibility of including the need for electric vehicle charging points in planning regulations for new homes and office buildings.



Cllr Michael Collins, PBP, submitted an amendment to remove mention of the private sector which was rejected by 30 votes to 26. The main motion then passed.

Next up @CllrHeadingSDLP proposes a motion recognising the impact of the removal of the Universal Credit uplift. pic.twitter.com/KEZqFdDavw — James McCarthy (@JamesMcCarthy97) October 4, 2021

Cllr Brian Heading proposed a motion recognising the impact of the removal of the Universal Credit uplift with many councillors recounting their experience of the benefit. Cllr Áine McCabe proposed an amendment to remove mention of Sinn Féin ministers from the motion but later withdrew it. The motion passed with the full support of council.

@AineGroogan proposes a Tsar for the Holylands Area to deal with ASB. pic.twitter.com/2vWVGvC8ij — James McCarthy (@JamesMcCarthy97) October 4, 2021

Green Party Cllr Áine Groogan proposed the creation of a Tsar for the Holyland area to deal with anti-social behaviour. Cllr Hutchinson said that he thought the motion was a bit over the top and asked why Council hadn’t sorted the problems out as it has been their responsibility since 2019.

The final motion for debate comes from @oharamal who is asking Council to review its corporate support for the York St Interchange. pic.twitter.com/55MhUJp1zA — James McCarthy (@JamesMcCarthy97) October 4, 2021

The final motion came from Cllr Mal O’Hara who called on Council to review its corporate support for the York Street Interchange project. The motion passed without a recorded vote.