Council row over lighting up City Hall for President Higgins' birthday

ILLUMINATION ROW: Belfast City Hall will be lit up for President's birthday next month

A ROW erupted at Belfast City Hall last night over a request from a member of the public to light up the building green, white and orange to celebrate the President’s birthday next month.

Councillors at a recent Strategic Policy and Resources Committee had approved a request for the illumination of the City Hall to mark the birthday of President Michael Higgins on 18 April. The request had been received from a member of the public who had noted that the City Hall was illuminated for King Charles’ birthday.

A council report noted that the colours were “not stated in request” but added council officers were “presuming green, white and orange".

Speaking at Monday evening's full Council meeting, TUV councillor Ron McDowell questioned the process behind a request from a member of the public.

"I think when you agree to light up City Hall in green, white and orange and it comes from a member of the public could open the floodgates and you will get members of the public requesting all sorts of occasions.

"There is a likelihood with this request that the Orange lodges will be parading in Belfast in front of a City Hall lit up in green, white and orange."

Councillor McDowell stated that April 18 was also the anniversary of the closure of the gates of Derry 335 years ago and proposed that the City Hall is lit up in white to acknowledge both the anniversary of the closure of the gates of Derry 335 years ago and to mark the birthday of President Michael D Higgins.

In response, Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán Beattie said it was not the first time that a member of the public has written to make such a request.

Tonight the Alliance Party rejected a motion to light up City Hall white on the 18th April to jointly mark President Higgins birthday and the closing of the gates of Derry 335 years ago but rather dropped the Apprentice Boys and opted for colours of green, white and orange. — Cllr. Ron McDowell (@RonMcDowellTUV) March 4, 2024

He said that City Hall was lit up for King Charles birthday before and questioned why this was an issue now.

"Is it because President Higgins is Irish? And what has this building got to do with Derry?" he asked.

Alliance councillor Eric Hanvey said in the report, it was presumed that the colours were going to be green, white and orange and asked for an update from President’s Office if that was going to be the case. Chief Executive John Walsh said it was indeed a presumption and he did not have a response yet as to what colour it would be.

SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite accused TUV Councillor McDowell of politicising the issue at a time when President Michael D Higgins was in hospital.

Following a vote, Councillor McDowell’s motion to light the building up white was lost, with 16 votes for and 39 against.