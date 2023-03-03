Belfast City Council votes in favour of overdose prevention centre

BELFAST City Council have unanimously backed a motion to set up an overdose prevention clinic in the city.

At this week's monthly meeting of Belfast City Council, Green Party Cllr Mal O'Hara said that overdose death rates are increasing in the city, at at time when cities of a similar size are seeing their rate drop.

Extern’s Sharon Hearty and Iain Cameron were invited to speak at the start of the evening and gave statistics outlining the growing problem the city faces with regards to overdose deaths.

Sharon Hearty said drug-related deaths in Belfast had doubled in ten years with 212 in the last year alone. Iain Cameron said the age range for drug-related deaths was dropping while HIV figures were climbing, noting Belfast was one of the only places where the rate was rising.

Councillor O’Hara said the city's LGBTQ+ community were disproportionally affected by substance abuse and stated that over 1,000 needles are found and disposed of every month in Belfast.

Councillor Micky Murray (Alliance) seconded the motion and asked for an amendment to be added to say that if any organisations and charities wanted to be involved with the setting up of the clinic, they would be more than welcome to.

Councillor Michael Collins (PBP) said his party would also support the motion and his colleague Councillor Matt Collins (PBP) added that the service should be free at the point of use on the NHS.

We have been lobbying others for years and delighted to say this motion passed without any votes against. An overdose prevention centre can save lives. Thanks to expert orgs for arguing so passionately.



This is part of our vision for a cleaner greener fairer city. — Cllr Mal O'Hara (Castle DEA) Belfast he/him (@oharamal) March 1, 2023

The motion went to vote and passed with every councillor in the chamber voting for the motion.