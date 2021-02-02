COUNCIL REPORT: Virtual finger-pointing as councillors ratify annual rates rise

THERE were sharp exchanges during the week’s meeting of Belfast City Council as a majority of councillors voted to raise District Rates for the coming financial year.

Plans to increase rates by 1.92 per cent were approved at last month’s meeting of the Strategic Policy & Resources Committee (SP&R) and were ratified by the Council on Monday night.

Minutes from the SP&R meeting noted that committee members were asked to make a decision on rates in the event that “rates support from the Government was not forthcoming”, which would potentially lead to £4.65m deficit.

Speaking at Monday night’s virtual Council meeting, People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins said the proposals presented a “false choice that would force the burden of payment for services further onto working class people”.

However, other parties pointed out that a failure to green light the below inflation rate rise could lead to job losses across the Council.

Sinn Féin Councillor Matt Garrett noted that a PBP proposal to fund any shortfall in Council funds by dipping into reserves was not “competent” and insisted that a rejection of the rates hike would impact on council jobs and services.

“The rate last year was 1.98%, we’re looking this year at 1.92%, so it’s an improvement on last year,” he said.

However, Cllr Collins said the rates hike would increase pressure on struggling workers. “Ordinary people at the minute are quite literally starving, struggling to keep a roof over their heads, struggling to keep a job, and, if they are lucky enough to keep a job, they have to put up with significant pay cuts through furlough,” he said.

“To be frank, if this Council’s reserves can’t be used in times of such crisis, in order to fund these services and alleviate the burden on families and small businesses, then I really wonder when they can be used.”

Cllr Collins put forward a proposal to reject the rates increase, and for any shortfall to be taken from the Council’s general reserves “if it’s needed.”

The Council’s Director of Finance, Ronan Cregan, told councillors that Cllr Collins’ proposal could not be brought forward, stating: “You can’t fund rates through reserves. Reserves are a one-off pot and the rates are recurrent.”

Cllr Garrett asked where council would make up any potential deficit.

“Ronan is obviously right about the reserves; you take it out when you have to build it up again. We have seen in other councils where reserves have been used to offset things, which then found themselves in a position where they were really in a difficult position in the last year,” he warned.

DUP Councillor Brian Kingston said it was to the council’s credit that the rates increase was kept “below the rate of inflation yet again.” He added that it was “incumbent on councillors to understand the process".

“We are fortunate to be in a position where we can look our residents, our constituents, in the eye and say that we’ve kept our District Rates below the rate of inflation, and that’s to everyone’s credit,” he added.

Alliance Party Council Leader Michael Long said People Before Profit must “learn how the process works" He added: “It’s always, every year, nice to get the annual economic incompetence coming from the People Before Profit,” he said.

Belfast City Council has given its backing to the campaign for a support payment to students.



SDLP Councillor Donal Lyons criticised the “snide and sneering tone” of the debate and said that members would have to “reassure the ratepayers in this city that their money is in good hands”.

“This debate hasn’t done that in any way shape or form,” he added.

Cllr Lyons said that the proposal “is not the first incompetent proposal” put forward to the Council. “First and foremost, our duty in this conversation and in this debate is to ensure that the citizens and the ratepayers get a good deal."