Councillor McCabe keen to hear the word on the street

SINN Féin Councillor Áine McCabe is set to hit the streets to listen to the concerns of local residents with a series of on-street clinics this July

The first clinic will be held at the Busy Bee on Saturday 9 July from 10am to12pm with a second clinic will be held at Shaws Road shops on Saturday 23 July from 10am to 12pm.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News about the idea, Councillor McCabe said that she hopes the clinics will allow her to engage with local constituents on the issues that matter most to them.

"Many constituents visit our local Sinn Féin offices daily, trusting us to assist them with a variety of concerns, however these street clinics are about engaging with people on the street as they go about their business and letting them know we are here to listen to them and to help and support them," she said.

"I as their public representative have an obligation to go where my constituents are at, to engage with them as opposed to waiting on them coming to me."

Councillor McCabe added that she is hoping constituents will drop by on these two Saturday’s – even if just for a chat.

She added that she will also be hosting further Street Constituency Clinics in September.

Should you need to get in touch with Councillor McCabe in the meantime, she can be reached by emailing her at aine.mccabe@sinnfein.ie or on Facebook.