Local rep wants graffiti blitz in South Belfast

SDLP Botanic Councillor Gary McKeown has proposed robust plans for tackling graffiti in South Belfast.



The proposal, if agreed, would seek undertakings from utility providers and government departments to remove unsightly graffiti from their properties as a matter of priority.



The motion being brought by Councillor McKeown seeks Memorandums of Understanding between City Hall and utility providers, telecoms companies, government departments and other public bodies.



Belfast City Council would also provide a central hub for members of the public and Council staff to report graffiti incidents, which would then be referred on for action within a short timeframe.



Councillor McKeown said the graffiti blight in South Belfast is a real concern for residents.



“Concerns about graffiti are one of the top issues raised with me by constituents," he said. "People are fed up with their areas being marred by widespread tagging. While this may seem like a small issue to some, it has a significant impact on the environment and the appearance of an area, as well as the wellbeing of the community who live there as it can make neighbourhoods feel neglected.



“While the Council does its best to keep on top of graffiti, it cannot tackle this issue alone. The scale of the problem is too large and the Council does not have the resources to respond to every single incident. Aside from that, it is wrong that the ratepayer should have to foot the bill for removal of graffiti from street furniture or property which is the responsibility of utility or telecoms companies.”



Cllr McKeown said a central hub for reporting incidents of graffiti would "make it easier for people to request action and the Council can then refer it on directly to the property owners for swift removal."



He added: "The more we keep on top of it, the less incentive there will be to tag in the first place. The only way we’re going to tackle this is by working together and finding a system that works for the Council, residents and statutory bodies involved."