SPRINGHILL Community House is celebrating 50 years of delivering much-needed education and health services at the heart of the community.



In August, 1966, at a few days' notice, Bishop William Philbin removed Fr Des Wilson from his post as Spiritual Director at St. Malachy's College and sent him to St. John's on the Falls Road – as a junior curate with responsibility for Whiterock-Ballymurphy, one of the most deprived areas in Western Europe at the time.



Des was not prepared for the level of poverty and the culture shock that his new appointment would bring. He was appalled by the living conditions, social deprivation, unemployment and standard of housing due to years of official neglect.



He found that his parishioners “faced a constant struggle to make ends meet and to live with dignity”. Des discovered that estates like Ballymurphy were built by the Belfast Corporation to house what they called ‘unsatisfactory’ or ‘problem’ tenants giving the estate a bad name. It was a constant battle fighting against the negative newspaper reports which he felt “gloried in describing degradation” and printed untrue stories just to sell papers.



In fact, he found the complete opposite, he described the tenants as “courageous and self-sacrificing” and found that the people of West Belfast had “done so much to understand, define, suggest remedies for their problems and to propose plans for their future prosperity” than people in any other part of Belfast.



The priests of St John’s inhabited two large houses: one next to the church, the other (the Parish Priest’s) on the far side of St Kevin’s Primary School. Des and his colleague, Fr Hugh came up with the idea of securing a council house in Ballymurphy so that they could live and work with the people.

The Community House was an “open house”, it was a place of neutrality committed to finding a better way of doing things. Springhill Community House facilitated what the people perceived as relevant to their needs by promoting the concept of “free learning” – learning not imposed from above, but devised by the individual.

The idea was not well received initially, however, Bishop Philbin later purchased a house for Fr Mullan in Springfield Park. On the 9th August 1971 Fr Mullan left this house to attend to an injured man in a field opposite and was himself murdered by the British Army’s Parachute Regiment, ten others would also die in the following days.



Des’ idea of the worker priest, living and working within the community, never left his mind. The introduction of internment and subsequent attacks on the community by the British army strengthened his resolve to proceed. In December 1971 he secured the tenancy for a council house at 123 Springhill Avenue, however he didn’t move in until January 1972.

This was a leap into the unknown and a journey that would see Des become the People’s Priest and an integral part of the community. Springhill would be his home for the next 50 years during that time he: built peace, created work opportunities, organised education programmes, held public inquires, staged entertaining and thought provoking plays. All this to allow people to see the potential in themselves and to encourage them to take back control of their own future.



While others contented themselves deciding from afar who was fit and who was not fit to be listened to, Des made it a basic policy from the very beginning that evil started by telling others that they were not welcome or had no contribution to make.



Great things start from small beginnings, and we have Des to thank for giving us Springhill Community House, through this small project he has given us all so much to live for. The junior curate done alright.



From its inception the purpose of Springhill Community House/ the People’s School, has and will continue to be about empowering people to take control of their own lives. This remains at the heart of what Springhill Community House is about and involves tackling the apathy and frustration felt by individuals through programmes of personal development, life coaching, education, training, health awareness and confidence building. SCH has continued to build on the early ethos of free learning that Des started and provides a wide spectrum of courses and services.



