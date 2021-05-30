Covid postcodes: Cases lowest since September

THE number of new positive cases of Covid-19 is at its lowest since September, according to the latest figures.

The latest statistics on the Department of Health’s dashboard shows the number of positive cases in each postcode as well the number of people tested and the incidence rate per 100,000 population over the last seven days (May 17-23).

NI #COVID19 data has been updated:



📊53 positive cases, no deaths have been reported in past 24 hours

💉1,634,089 vaccines administered in total



West Belfast recorded the most new positive cases of the virus in the city with 29 – down from 37.

East Belfast recorded 20 new cases (down from 22) followed by North Belfast with 16 new cases (up from 8).

The lowest figures since September come as this week marked a further easing of restrictions including the opening of indoor hospitality.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said a “huge collective effort” has been made and called for that commitment to be maintained to ensure infections do not start surging again.

Speaking on Monday, the Minister said: “While necessary, Covid-19 restrictions have undoubtedly taken a massive toll on our community. Today will be an emotional day as we ease restrictions that have been extremely tough on families and businesses."

Health Minister - 'Keep working together to protect progress we have made.'



Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said: “A lot of hard work has got Northern Ireland to the point where restrictions can be lifted in a controlled and phased manner.

In terms of postcodes, the West Belfast postcode of BT13 which covers Clonard, Shankill Road, Woodvale, Ballygomartin, Springmartin, Glencairn and Highfield areas recorded the highest rate of infection in the city with 11 new positive cases and a rate of 45.3.

BT17, which includes Dunmurry, Hannahstown, Twinbrook, Poleglass and Lagmore, recorded nine new cases and a rate of 26.4.

BT11 (Andersonstown, Lenadoon, Suffolk, Ladybrook and Turf Lodge) recorded five new cases and a rate of 18.3.

BT12, which covers Sandy Row, The Village and parts of the Falls, recorded four new positive cases and a rate of 13.5.

In North Belfast, BT14, which covers Crumlin Road, Ballysillan and Ardoyne, recorded 11 new cases and a rate of 32.6.

BT15, which covers York Road, Antrim Road and Sailortown, recorded five new cases and a rate of 18.7.

In South Belfast, there were single-figure cases recorded in each postcode.

The BT10 Finaghy area recorded five new positive cases and a rate of 39.4.

BT8 (Saintfield Road, Four Winds, Carryduff, Knockbreda, Newtownbreda) recorded four new positive cases of the virus and a rate of 13.2.

BT9, which includes Malone, Lisburn Road, Taughmonagh and Stranmillis, recorded three new positive cases and a rate of 10.5.

BT7, which covers the Ormeau, Botanic and University, areas recorded just one new positive case and a rate of 4.6.

In East Belfast, BT5 (Castlereagh, Ciarawood, Crossnacreevy, Gilnahirk, Knock, Braniel and Ballyhackamore) recorded 12 new positive cases of the virus and a rate of 30.4.

BT4 (Sydenham, Belmont, Stormont) recorded seven new infections and a rate of 26.9.

BT6 (Castlereagh, Woodstock, Cregagh, Knockbreda) recorded just one new positive case and a rate of 3.2- the lowest in any Belfast postcode.