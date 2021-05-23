Covid postcodes: No new cases recorded in Finaghy area

THERE have been no new positive cases of Covid-19 recorded in BT10, the Finaghy area of South Belfast.

The latest statistics on the Department of Health’s dashboard shows the number of positive cases in each postcode as well the number of people tested and the incidence rate per 100,000 population over the last seven days (May 10-16).

It is the first time since the pandemic began that any Belfast postcode has recorded no new positive cases.

West Belfast once again recorded the most new positive cases of the virus in the city with 37– up from 32.

East Belfast recorded 22 new cases (up from 7) followed by South Belfast with 12 new cases in the past week (down from 14).

North Belfast recorded eight new infections (down from 16).

In terms of postcodes, the West Belfast postcode of BT12, which covers Sandy Row, the Village and parts of the Falls recorded the highest rate of infection in the city with 13 new positive cases and a rate of 43.9.

NI #COVID19 data has been updated:



📊104 positive cases and sadly, two deaths have been reported (1 death outside the reporting period)

💉1,000,928 vaccines administered in total



Dashboard➡️https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv

Vaccinations➡️https://t.co/Yfa0hHVmRL pic.twitter.com/BkhwxSzx7k — Department of Health (@healthdpt) May 18, 2021

BT13, which covers Clonard, Shankill Road, Woodvale, Ballygomartin, Springmartin, Glencairn and Highfield areas is next with ten new positive cases and a rate of 41.2.

BT17, which includes Dunmurry, Hannahstown, Twinbrook, Poleglass and Lagmore recorded nine new cases and a rate of 26.4.

BT11 (Andersonstown, Lenadoon, Suffolk, Ladybrook and Turf Lodge) recorded five new cases and a rate of 18.3.

In North Belfast, BT14, which covers Crumlin Road, Ballysillan and Ardoyne recorded six new cases and a rate of 17.8.

BT15, which covers York Road, Antrim Road and Sailortown recorded two new cases and a rate of 7.5.

In South Belfast, as previously mentioned, there were no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in BT10, which covers the Finaghy area.

BT7, which covers the Ormeau, Botanic and University areas has the highest rate in the South of the city of 23.2 and five new cases.

BT8 (Saintfield Road, Four Winds, Carryduff, Knockbreda, Newtownbreda) recorded five new positive cases of the virus and a rate of 16.5.

BT9, which includes Malone, Lisburn Road, Taughmonagh and Stranmillis recorded two new positive cases and a rate of 7.0.

In East Belfast, there was a rise of new cases in BT4 (Sydenham, Belmont, Stormont) with 11 new infections and a rate of 42.3- up from a rate of just 3.8 the previous week.

BT6 (Castlereagh, Woodstock, Cregagh, Knockbreda) recorded five new cases and a rate of 15.9.

Finally, BT5 (Castlereagh, Ciarawood, Crossnacreevy, Gilnahirk, Knock, Braniel and Ballyhackamore) recorded six new cases of the virus and a rate of 15.2.