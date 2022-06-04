CRJ's Kitchen Gardener Paula is cooking up a storm to help needy

BOOKLET: Paula Kerr is asking for anyone who can print copies of her cook booklet to get in touch

PAULA Kerr, also known as The Kitchen Gardener has launched her cook booklet 'From Tins to Table'.

In partnership with The Trussell Trust Food Banks and Community Restorative Justice Ireland she has devised some recipes that will help turn the tinned and dried goods in the food bank parcels into tasty, nutritional meals for the families that are using our local foodbanks.

Discussing how the idea came about, she told the Andersonstown News: “the idea came to me as I was delivering the food parcels to local families, I began to think of what I would cook with the tins and other interesting items in the parcel. "I am hoping to be able to put a booklet into thousands of food parcels."

Paula is calling on anyone who can print copies for her to get in touch so that she can include them in more food bank parcels.

"Kolormaster have kindly printed off 100 colour copies and I would ask if there are any other local printers who would offer to do the same it would be wonderful and would help so many families,” she said.

Paula's recipes are easy to follow and provide a tasty meal with minimal ingredients. The wide range of recipes include a cottage pie, chickpea and lentil curry and a chicken pasta bake.

If you can help with the colour printing please contact Paula at CRJI Andersonstown 02895212131.

Paula's Chicken Pasta Bake

Ingredients:

3 cups short pasta (fusilli, penne);

12 oz tin of Chicken in White Sauce

2 cups grated cheese plus half cup of cheese for the topping

Half of a 10 oz. tin of condensed cream of chicken soup

1 soup can water

Dash of pepper

Method: