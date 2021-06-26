Ambitious plans for Irish language family hub on the Whiterock

An artists impression of what the new Croí na Carraige building could look like

A WEST Belfast Irish language youth organisation has unveiled artist impressions of a proposed new multi-purpose community, family and heritage hub.

Glór na Móna had asked the local community for its views in a bid to develop waste ground beside its premises in the Whiterock area.

The organisation have presented the findings of its feasibility study to Department for Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, and West Belfast MP Paul Maskey.

The land beside Gaelionad Mhic Goill is owned by Belfast City Council but is earmarked for further development.

Opened in June 2016, Gaelionad Mhic Goill was built with funding in excess of £400,000 secured from the Irish Language Investment Fund, Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities. However, the building was immediately too small to cater for the city's growing Irish language community.

Glór na Móna Executive Director, Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh, explained: "Whilst our current facilities at Gaelionad Mhic Goill are excellent, the scale of our growth in recent years has created an additional level of demand which the existing building cannot meet which is impeding our project delivery and putting obstacles in the way of the Irish language community revival in the local area.

"Over the past year, we have been exploring the potential expansion and development of a new facility that can complement and enhance what we currently offer and provide a future proofing for the Irish language community in the years to come.

"Having secured modest Covid recovery resources from the Department of Communities before Christmas, we hosted then Minister Caral Ní Chuilín for an original scoping meeting on the proposal and subsequently appointed our design team to carry out a feasibility study on the scheme and develop draft designs for a vibrant multi-purpose Irish Medium hub with families and young people at its heart, driving youth, community, heritage and well-being in the Upper Springfield area and across the city.

"We are delighted that Minister Hargey took time to visit us today and has agreed to support and drive the ‘Croí na Carraige’ project in the time ahead."

The consultation for the Croí na Carraige project, which was carried out by Sector 3 Solutions, was commissioned by by Glór na Móna as part of a design team involving Upper Springfield Development Trust, Fáilte Feirste Thiar, Redhead Conference and Exhibitions and McCartan Muldoon Architects.

Michael Cunningham from Sector 3Solutions said the feasibility study contained "strong evidence" of the need for the project.

"The consultation process was widespread involving survey, interview and focus groups, more than 400 people and 22 organisations have contributed," he stated.

"Our independent assessment is that there is a strong evidence of need for investment in the proposed project deriving from issues such as deficiencies in current provision; demand for services; lack of youth provision offered through the medium of Irish language; socio economic deprivation, and need to regenerate derelict site and the expressed need to capitalise on the heritage and tourism opportunity."

He added: "We have recommended that Glór na Móna be supported to progress the scheme to the next stage which will involve a full economic appraisal on the emerging scheme"

Design team board member and Sinn Féin Councillor, Michael Donnelly, said: "The community development and youth work done through the medium of Irish at Glór na Móna is second to none. This development will future proof it for decades to come.

"Crucially, these plans also tie in with some major regeneration work that we are also pushing in the area. We have a leisure centre that is 30 plus years old and in need of major investment, we have a health centre which has a fundamental disconnect with this community.

"Our plan is to create a health, leisure and well-being hub on the current leisure centre site which is next door to the proposed Glór na Móna development. The Glór na Móna vision does not only compliment this but also add significantly to it. Croí na Carraige will create a community village here in the Upper Springfield incorporating health, leisure, culture, arts, sports, heritage and language."

Echoing Councillor Donnelly’s comments, MP Paul Maskey said: "This is a very exciting plan that will enhance the local area and more importantly enhance the facilities for the Irish language community in the West of the city. It was great to see the drive behind this ‘Croí na Carraige’ scheme and the work to get it this stage."