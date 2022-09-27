Cultúrlann autumn programme has something for everyone

CULTÚRLANN McAdam Ó Fiaich have announced their Samhain events programme and it is full to the rafters with events, from talks, plays, music sessions, language classes and tonnes of events for children.

Some of the following events are certainly going to be ones to watch out for.

Johnny Óg Connolly from Indreabhán will be performing an original and special musical tribute to his late father Johnny Pháraic Phíotair on Sunday 23 October.

Naoise Ó Cairealláin, also known as Móglaí Bap from the group Kneecap, has written a one man play ‘Minimal Human Contact’ which will take a look at gambling addiction and its effects on the working class. The play will have a six night run from 26 September to 1 October, tickets £17 or £15 concession.

Coláiste Feirste will also be holding an art exhibition at the centre from 13 October to 24 November.

Also on the cards are Irish language classes, yoga, the opportunity to join a choir, enjoy music sessions, see book launches and much more, Children will be able to develop their creative skills in the Aisling Óg drama school and take part in the music in the classes, Airneál na nÓg.

BREAD & BUTTER: Manchán Magan during his performance of Arán & Im

This month so far has already seen Manchán Magan performing ‘Arán & Im’, a theatrical performance involving the making of sourdough bread while offering insights into the wonders of the Irish language – exploring potent words of landscape, terms of intuition and insight, and the many phrases that bring to life the mysterious glory of our natural world. The show was a celebration of the Irish language, and and local Irish food, with freshly baked traditional sourdough bread which the audience afterwards ate with butter they churned themselves from Irish cream.

Gráinne Ní Ghilín, Director of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich stated: “Times aren’t easy, and there are issues affecting us that we can’t control. We hope that our Samhain programme will lift your mind and heart and that you’ll find Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich to be a warm, welcoming place this autumn.”



Róisín McDonough, Chief Executive, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: "Here, at the heart of Belfast’s Gaeltacht Quarter, this vibrant creative hub has established partnerships with surrounding artists and arts organisations, and this has further enhanced opportunities to bring people and communities together to enjoy even more great art.”

More information can be found on the Cultúrlann’s website here.