Cultúrlann kick-start their autumn programme

CEOL: A Halloween concert based on Gráinne Holland and Mr Ando’s beautiful 'Ceol na Sióg' is one of a plethora of autumn events at An Chultúrlann

THIS week sees the beginning of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich's packed autumn programme.

As the dark nights draw in and we approach Samhain, the Falls Road-based cultural hub will host a series of exciting events for people of all ages.

An Chultúrlann will welcome children to the building to develop their creative skills in their drama school, Aisling Óg. They will also have a new series of 'Na Bopóga' for young babies and toddlers with plenty of singing, art and storytelling.

There will be a family Halloween celebration concert based on Gráinne Holland and Mr Ando’s beautiful 'Ceol na Sióg', with an art workshop and family concert.

In celebrating 30 years of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, Coláiste Feirste will launch their special art exhibition courtesy of their fantastically talented pupils, which will launch in Dánlann Dillon at the beginning of October. Amongst a host of literary offerings will be the launch of a new book, Bláth na dTulach, an anthology encompassing innovative Ulster writers edited by Belfast writer Réaltán Ní Leannáin and published by Eabhlóid.

As ever, An Chultúrlann will host a range of classes and courses including Irish language classes, Yoga with Dúnla, and Sean-Nós singing classes with Doimnic Mac Giolla Bhríde.

Gráinne Ní Ghilín, Director of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich said: "Given the long period we’ve spent apart, our events team has come up with a cracker of a programme that celebrates friendship and enriches us all through partnership. Our principal funder, the Arts Council, and Coláiste Feirste will both exhibit their art collections in Dánlann Dillon and in Na Ballaí Bána galleries. The school was founded under our own roof 30 years ago, and we couldn’t be happier the pupils’ work will be gracing our walls."

Róisín McDonough, Chief Executive, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: "As the principal funder through our National Lottery funds, the Arts Council is delighted to support the Cultúrlann as it continues on its remarkable 30-year journey of bringing people and communities closer together through shared enjoyment of great arts."

