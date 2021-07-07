WATCH: Cultúrlann's sparkling summer programme is launched

SONG OF BERNADETTE: Bernadette Morris wows audiences throughout Ireland and beyond with her fresh take on traditional Irish folk songs

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich is delighted to present a summer programme with events and courses in abundance as we gear up for the indigenous festival of Lúnasa.

As we look forward to the easing of restrictions, the Cultúrlann is eagerly anticipating the delivery of both in-person events and virtual events this summer.

In terms of youth, Cultúrlann will be home to two summer schemes, Scéim Samhraidh Chumainn Óige na bhFál in July and Scéim Samhraidh Aisling Óg with plenty of activities to develop and nurture young creative skills.

The gallery spaces are open and awaiting your perusal of beautiful, upcoming exhibitions, Stephen Shaw’s Unconfined in the Dillon Gallery and At My Heart’s Core by Artists at the Mill in the Ballaí Bána.

‘Connolly Was There’



🎶Performed by Barry Kerr, Gráinne Holland, Fintan Warfield & Bernadette Morris.



Visit Áras Uí Chonghaile & learn about the life of the man himself - trade unionist, socialist, republican - James Connolly.



Taispeántas Oscailte | Exhibition Open

▪️12-4pm▪️ pic.twitter.com/Hwkw6il33O — Áras Uí Chonghaile | James Connolly Visitor Centre (@JamesConnollyVC) July 17, 2020

The Falls Road cultural centre is continuing its 30 year celebrations and journalist John Cooney will deliver an inaugural Ó Fiaich lecture delving into the life of Cardinal Tómás Ó Fiaich, exploring his keen interest in the preservation of Irish language and impact on the political landscape here in the North.

Rónán Ó Snodaigh will be taking over Cultúrlann’s Coirnéal an Cheoil on the second Saturday of Féile an Phobail

The Coirneál an Cheoil will continue online allowing all to tune in wherever in the world you may be and there will be a host of first class musicians lined up including Rónán Ó Snodaigh, Bernadette Morris, An Chéad Ghlúin Eile and more.

The Cultúrlann is also looking forward to the return of fringe festival, Liú Lúnasa which will bring the summer celebrations to a close with a three day Intensive Course, an energetic concert, a panel discussion and flagship event, the Slam poetry with fantastic prizes up for grabs.

🔸@KilaRecords frontman @ronanosnodaigh has announced a new album 'Tá Go Maith’ coming Aug 5th, produced by @ArbutusYarns aka [Indistinct Chatter]🔸



‘Ar Ár Son’ which features on the album, was filmed by Myles at Shell Cottage & is on Youtube now 🧡https://t.co/HZv0HiN8W3 pic.twitter.com/iQAKI06qbO — Louise Barker (@louisecbarker) June 30, 2021

Gráinne Ní Ghilín, Director of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich said: “Although we find ourselves spending another summer living with the coronavirus, each small step toward full opening gives us another boost. Before long An Chultúrlann will reverberate once more with the sounds of laughing children at our summer schemes and a launch of the next instalment in Máire Zepf’s Rita book series. We are also delighted to be welcoming visitors back to our galleries once more."

Róisín McDonough, Chief Executive of Arts Council Northern Ireland, said: “As their principal annual funder through our National Lottery funds, the Arts Council is delighted to see the Cultúrlann continue its own remarkable 30-year journey, as it opens its summer programme with an absorbing mix of online and, where possible, in-person events and activities.

"The new programme offers us inspiration, creative lift, and the promise of better days to come.”

This is but a taste of the events, further information on all events, workshops and courses can be found in the programme available here.