Cultúrlann smiles better with Specsavers book donation

Reading Circle members and visitors to Falls Road based Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich have benefited from a Specsavers ‘Stories to Make You Smile’ book donation as a follow-on from this year’s highly successful World Book Night celebration of reading and books initiative.



Park Centre Specsavers store provided 20 copies of the specially commissioned book to Cultúrlann to give visitors and users of the Irish language, arts and cultural facility the chance to share the joy and power of reading with each other.



The book which features uplifting tales by bestselling authors including well-known television names Richard Madeley, Jenny Éclair and Helen Lederer, was co-commissioned by Specsavers and The Reading Agency to mark this year’s 10th World Book Night extravaganza held earlier in April.



A thriving hub for local people in the Falls Road and surrounding area, Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich is home to a range of different Irish language, artistic and cultural activities featuring classes, art workshops and exhibitions, céilithe, concerts and events for young people. An Chultúrlann, which this marks its 30th anniversary also includes a book and gift shop – An Ceathrú Póilí and Café Bia.



Cultúrlann’s director Gráinne Ní Ghilín said: ‘Mar eagraíocht a chuireann na healaíona agus an litríocht chun cinn sa cheantar áitiúil agus níos faide i gcéin, tá áthas an domhain orainn comhpháirtíocht a bhunú agus caidreamh a chothú leis na gnónna agus siopaí sa chomharsanacht. Dáilfear na leabhair atá tugtha ag Specsavers in Park Centre dúinn ar na léitheoirí cíocracha a bhíonn páirteach sa Chiorcal Léitheoireachta againn. Bíonn réimse leathan imeachtaí ar siúl againn ó cheann ceann na bliana a théann chun sochair don mhuintir áitiúla agus a chuireann leis na deiseanna atá ar fail do gach duine sa cheantar.



“As an organization that supports the arts and literature locally and further afield, we’re thrilled to partner and forge links with our business and retail neighbours. This book donation from Park Centre Specsavers will be shared and enjoyed by the avid readers in our Ciorcal Léitheoireachta, reading circle. Our arts programme delivers an extensive range of events to benefit local people and help develop opportunities for everyone in the area.”



Like the Cultúrlann, Specsavers in Park Centre is an integral part of the area and this year the store celebrates 10 years looking after the eye and hearing health of local people from across West Belfast and beyond.

Matthew McKenny, optometry director and co-owner of Park Centre Specsavers, said: “It was a pleasure to donate these specially written books to Cultúrlann and I hope everyone who borrows a copy of the book really enjoys it. Reading enables all of us to delve into other worlds as well improve our ability to think, write and challenge ourselves and of course it helps our overall health and wellbeing.



Established by UK wide charity The Reading Agency, World Book Night aims to bring people together and inspire others to read more. Well-known Belfast author Glenn Patterson’s latest novel Where Are We Now was one of 22 books chosen to be part of this year’s official World Book Night reading list. The book is a moving, funny and topical story about lost love and growing older, set against a backdrop of modern-day Belfast.



World Book Night was supported by The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the MAC and Libraries NI who came together to encourage everyone to settle down and curl up with a book and enjoy the annual reading celebration. The Arts Council and the MAC gifted 160 free copies of Glenn Patterson’s featured book to community groups, book clubs and members of the public.



Noirin McKinney, Director of Arts Development, at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland commented: “Experiencing the joy of reading is something that we can benefit from and this year, more than ever, reading and having a story to escape into has taken on a renewed importance in so many of our lives.



“We had a fantastic response to World Book Night in Northern Ireland and it is wonderful to see another local community group benefitting from the initiative, thanks to Specsavers.”