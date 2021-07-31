Ar ais arís: Cultúrlann ‘thrilled’ to open its doors to audiences again

A WEST Belfast cultural institution is finally opening its doors to live arts this week for the first time in 16 months.

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich on the Falls Road is known for its concerts, dramas and other arts events but has been unable to welcome audiences since March 2020 due to restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic. Following this week’s announcement by the Executive, audiences are now permitted to return to performances, by ticket only.

Live music will be also be permitted for rehearsals and performances, with no restriction to background or ambient levels of volume.

Audiences for indoor events must also have allocated seating and remain seated (unless using facilities) and are not permitted to dance. Social distancing of one metre is required.

Gráinne Ní Ghilín, Executive Director, Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich said: “This is the news we’ve been waiting for! We can’t wait to welcome members of the public back for concerts, dramas and other arts events in Amharclann Shiobhán Nic Cionnaith, the Siobhán Nic Cionnaith theatre.

“We’ve all missed the magic of live performance in the company of others.

“Our Saturday sessions in Bia restaurant started up again last Saturday, much to the delight of visitors to the centre, and we have much more in store in the coming weeks.

“Our first live theatre event is on August 14, the launch of Máire Zepf’s new children’s book, Rita agus an Lampa Draíochta, illustrated by Andrew Whitson of An tSnáthaid Mhór publishers, who are based in the Cultúrlann.

“In the meantime, we also have the launch of Stephen Shaw’s and The Artists at the Mill art exhibitions on August 5 and our weekly Saturday Coirnéal an Cheoil live sessions on Facebook.

“It is fantastic news for those artists and musicians who are part of the Cultúrlann’s ecosystem and who earn a living entertaining audiences. Not only can they now return to the stage, but they can be inspired again in their creative endeavours by the very special communication and feedback that comes from performing in front of a hall full of people.

“Theatre companies such as Aisling Ghéar and Brassneck, who regularly use our facilities can look forward to a brighter future.”

Rita & an Lampa Draíochta 🧞‍♂️



📅 14/08

⏰ 1:00pm

📍Cultúrlann

🎟https://t.co/GElnhQxjbm

Bí ann don seoladh sultmhar seo leis an údar Myra Zepf agus leis an mhaisitheoir Mr Ando. pic.twitter.com/TW1BVNAubt — Cultúrlann (@Culturlann) July 29, 2021

Gráinne also paid tribute to everyone who kept culture alive at the venue over the last year and a bit, thanks to online technology.

“Throughout the various lockdowns that started in March 2020, the Cultúrlann provided a continuous full programme of arts events online, including classes, concerts, literary readings, art exhibitions, summer schemes, youth learning activities and festivals, and we are very grateful to our artists, technicians and audiences for all their support throughout.

“We are thrilled to be able to open our doors to the public again now – they are the heart of our organisation and at the centre of everything we do.

“Our staff have carried out advanced Covid safe events training, and we have had Covid-safe seating plans for the theatre and all the rooms in our building on file for a while now. This allows us to ensure all risks will be mitigated when live events start up again.

“Audiences will have to buy tickets in advance and seating will be allocated with social distancing measures in place in accordance with the Executive’s guidelines.”

For more information, visit the Cultúrlann website here or their social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Tel: 028 9096 4180.