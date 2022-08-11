Cup-winning disabled soccer team honoured by Lord Mayor

IT was a fantastic occasion for a local disability football team recently as they were welcomed to City Hall and had a meeting with Lord Mayor Councillor Tina Black.

Players and coaches of Cumann Spoirt an Phobail, Football for all Disability team were invited to City Hall in recognition of their very successful year, the team having picked up two Irish Football Association League trophies and also won the prestigious Rath Cup Tournament.

Cumann Spoirt an Phobail, whose motto is ‘Know me for my Ability, Not my Disability’ were praised by Lord Mayor Tina Black who stated she was impressed by the training undertaken by the coaches, and the commitment of the players.

Lord Mayor Black said: “There is a brilliant mix of people involved in the team, and it’s particularly nice to see younger people engaged in such positive activity. Sport has a very important role in bringing together people of all abilities, and I’m sure the team will go on to have even more success in the season ahead.”

After meeting the Mayor, the team were later given a tour around City Hall followed by refreshments in the Lord Mayor’s parlour.