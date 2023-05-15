Cuts to student nurses places condemned

ON THE PICKET LINE: Nurses were on strike over pay in March and now student nurse numbers are being cut

CUTS to the number of places for student nurses in the North have been condemned – with up to 300 positions set to be slashed.

Citing difficult budgetary concerns the Department of Health have reversed their previous commitment to the 300 extra places which were promised in the 'New Decade, New Approach' deal and have gone back to their previous figure of supporting only 1,025 new nursing student places.

Speaking to the BBC The Royal College of Nursing's Northern Ireland director, Rita Devlin said the decision was an "act of destruction" and said the health service was currently facing almost 3,000 empty unfilled positions.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll criticised the decision as 'criminal' and said it would lead to lives being lost due to the understaffing of nurses.

Plans to cut nursing student places by 300 are criminal.



The Department of Health will scale back on nursing student places just as it has been revealed more than 545 patients passed away while waiting for bed in past three years. — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) May 15, 2023

Gerry Carroll said the department recently revealed that more than 545 patients passed away whilst waiting for a hospital bed in past three years.

“This decision will wreak devastation on our understaffed NHS and I am in no doubt that it will cost lives.” Mr Carroll said.

“Cuts to nursing student places will compound the misery of those languishing on health waiting lists, those lying in hospital corridors, and those health workers who are already stretched to their limit."

UNISON Head of Bargaining and Representation Anne Speed, said: ‘‘UNISON will oppose a move to reduce nursing student places. Our members will be left deeply disappointed and frustrated by any reduction in graduate training places, when the clear message from them is that we need more nurses working within our health service to care for patients."