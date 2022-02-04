Officials to look again at controversial Donegall Road cycle bollards

THE Department for Infrastructure is to take another look at controversial cycle lanes on the Donegall Road.

The move comes after South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford raised concerns about bollards that line the route, which he said are preventing street-sweeping vehicles from clearing the lanes of debris.

In December, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon agreed to maintain the 'pop-up' cycle lanes on the Donegall Road, Dublin Road and Grosvenor Road in a bid to encourage “sustainable travel”.

But residents living along the Donegall Road have complained that the bollards were impeding access to their homes. Mr Stalford wrote to the Department to urge the removal of the bollards.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, he urged the Infrastructure Minister to carry out a review of the “practical outworking” of the cycle lanes.

“The cycle lanes on the Donegall Road, whilst well intentioned, have not achieved the desired outcome,” he said.

“Because the road has been bollarded off, the trucks that clean the road can’t get in to pick up the glass and it’s creating problems for cyclists.”

Responding, Minister Mallon said: “My Department has undertaken a review of the cycle lanes that were installed as part of our response to Covid.

“But I’m happy to pick up on the individual issues that the member has raised and come back to him in writing.”