Thumbs-up in West for Minister's plans for cycling infrastructure

PLANS for greater cycling infrastructure in the city announced by the Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon have been welcomed by the West Belfast Cycling Lobby.



Ann Pendleton, who has been campaigning with the group to have safe cycling infrastructure installed across West Belfast said that overall, the strategy is to be welcomed.



Discussing a recent meeting between the group and Minister Mallon, Ann said: “At a recent meeting with the Minister she and Liz Loughran acknowledged the serious imbalance in funding and investment in cycle infrastructure across the city.



“We hope this acknowledgement leads to a commitment to redress that imbalance and prioritise developments within the West.



“The report also indicates that the maps presented 'will provide a reference point for the design of individual legs of the network'. West Belfast Cycle Lobby group look forward to working with the department to co-design routes for West Belfast which are safe and accessible for all who choose to use them.”

FOUR years after the consultation, the Belfast Cycling Network has been published. Will it be just another bunch of words gathering dust on a shelf or will @deptinfra be bold and deliver it? pic.twitter.com/yNoFxDxddm — Thomas McConaghie (@thisthomas) June 4, 2021

The Belfast Cycling Network follows a public consultation and takes account of changes that have taken place right across the world in recent years with a greater focus on active travel and sustainable modes of transport.



The Network includes proposals for around 180 kilometres of arterial and orbital routes right across the city that will bring good quality cycling infrastructure within 400 metres of around three quarters of all Belfast City Council residents.



Announcing the plans, Minister Mallon said: “I am delighted to announce this 10 year plan that will deliver infrastructure for walking, wheeling and cycling in Belfast.



“As part of a £3 million investment in walking and cycling in the Belfast area, some £750,000 is earmarked for Belfast Cycling Network schemes in 2021/22 as a starting point. In addition, design work on future schemes to be implemented in future years will also be undertaken.



“Towns and cities across Ireland, Europe and right across the world are being transformed into vibrant, healthy liveable places where the needs of citizens are to the fore, public spaces are being used to better effect for the physical and mental health and wellbeing of their people and climate change is being addressed through carbon reduction.



“Our Programme for Government outcomes focus on the citizen and as part of that focus we need to provide access to safe, active and sustainable transport modes to encourage people to make environmentally responsible choices about travel. Our ambitions to transform Belfast means we need to create sustainable, attractive, liveable places where people and businesses thrive.”



The Minister said that she hopes to significantly increase opportunities for active and sustainable travel which she hopes will help tourism and our local economy by making Belfast a more attractive city to live, work and visit.

Key numbers figures the Belfast Cycling Network:

🔸£100 million over next 10 years

🔸180km promised (how many kms are new?)

🔸Delivery plan coming Dec '21

🔸Journeys by car reduced from 58% to 42% by 2040

🔸Journeys by bike increased from 1% to 12% by 2040 — Thomas McConaghie (@thisthomas) June 4, 2021

“I want to build a better future that delivers more for our citizens, socially and economically, delivering cleaner, greener and healthier communities. As we emerge from Covid, and all the changes that this has forced upon us, the Belfast Cycling Network sets out my ambition to make Belfast a more cycle friendly city,” she added.



“I recognise there is so much work to be done. We are basically at the start of this journey and we have to get pedalling faster. I’m up for that job and I’m realistic that change will take time but I’m crystal clear, change is needed and change is possible.



“By creating a network of safe cycling infrastructure over the next 10 years we can also make the city better for walking and wheeling, improve public transport while encouraging more people to consider cycling as a mode of transport and reduce the dominance of cars throughout the city.”



The document and proposed routes can be viewed on the Department for Infrastructure website.