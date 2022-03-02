Cycling: VC Glendale host annual charity event

CYCLISTS from all over Ireland were out in force on Saturday, February 26 with one main aim: to support children and young people affected by cancer.

The now annual, Toby’s Charity Cycle run by West Belfast club VC Glendale in partnership with Cancer Fund For Children was another resounding success with over £4000 raised on the day for the charity.

What began as a birthday cycle for local Glendale cyclist and Irish cycling photographer, Toby Watson has now grown into one of the most well attended Charity Sportifs on the calendar with almost 200 riders setting off from the Balmoral Hotel on Saturday.

“The sad reality is that every week in Northern Ireland another three children and young people are diagnosed with cancer,” said a spokesperson for the charity before the group set off.

“Cancer Fund For Children aims to provide medical, family, emotional support and guidance to families and that support is made possible with fundraising activities like Toby’s Charity ride.”

The club would like to thank everyone that made the day possible; Volunteers, Moto-marshalls, support drivers, photographers, Balmoral Hotel Belfast and the riders who all took part.