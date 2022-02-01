Belfast QC hopes Cypriot court decision will lead to 'serious reforms'

A BELFAST born QC who has successfully overturned a conviction for a British woman who was gang raped in the Cypriot resort of Ayia Napa and subsequently accused of lying, has described the case as a landmark decision.



In July 2019, the British woman alleged that she was gang raped in her hotel room by 12 Israeli tourists between the ages of 15 and 22. At the time, police made 12 arrests.



Following an examination, the state pathologist in Cyprus said that he found no evidence of gang rape. However, a private pathologist hired by the family later testified that he had found 35 separate injuries that were consistent with gang rape.



On 25 July 2019, five of the suspects were released. When the woman presented to police to give a statement on 27 July 2019, she was subsequently accused of lying and coerced into signing a statement which retracted her accusations.



The woman was charged with “giving a false statement over an imaginary offence” and the remaining suspects were allowed to return to Israel.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Lewis Power QC, said that the Cypriot Supreme Court ruling recognises that there were serious flaws in the original investigative and trial process.



“The victim's treatment has been unjust. This is a deplorable case where she had been gang-raped and later the blame was shipped on to her,” he said.



“As a result of a very oppressive retraction statement taken by a police officer in the early hours of the morning, during which various threats were made to her, she made a retraction statement which led to her being trialled for an offence of public mischief.”



Lewis Power QC said that he believes that this was a very unfair trial and that the victim was refused to be allowed to put her side of the case across.



“The judge gave no support to the expert evidence that we called from psychologists, linguistics experts and also independent witnesses who gave contemporaneous evidence that she had been raped.



“I have spoken with her today and there is mixed emotions between relief and just being overjoyed at being totally vindicated. She is delighted that the Supreme Court have taken that step to overturn her conviction.”



Mr Power QC said that this is not just important for the victim, but for all those other women and young girls around the world who have been the subject of sexual abuse.



“We hope that this result will lead to serious reforms within Cyprus and other jurisdictions to ensure that there is a level playing field and that complaints about sexual assaults and rape are taken really seriously.



“Young women need to be able to feel that they can rely on the courts, rely on police to take their complaints seriously and that may lead to convictions against those who are guilty of these offences.



“This news will be very welcome across the world for all of those women who are fearful that if they brought their case to court, that they are not going to be believed. It is a ground-breaking decision that will send seismic waves around the world.



“We hope that it will lead to radical legal reform and also that we can learn from this case in terms of working towards a society of equality for women and girls which will hopefully go beyond the criminal justice reform in relation to rape and sexual abuse.



“Women were afraid to go on holiday to Cyprus. It is a major decision in terms of how women can feel and the perception of having justice in a country if something goes wrong.”