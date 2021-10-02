Singer-songwriter Daisie begins teacher training at St Mary's on the Falls

NEW CAREER: Singer songwriter Daisie Conway has embarked on a new career path as she begins studying at St Mary's University College.

SINGER-songwriter Daisie Conway has embarked on a new career path as she begins studying at St Mary's University College on the Falls Road.

Daisie has firmly made her mark on the music scene in Ireland as an emerging singer-songwriter and musician, appearing on television, radio and livestream in the UK and USA. She released her first original single 'Calendar' in August this year.

The single has since been played on radio and selected by BBC Introducing as a new upcoming artist, named in the Belfast Music Recommends playlist by the Oh Yeah Music Centre and streamed internationally over 12,000 times within the first few weeks of release on Spotify alone.

The Larne musician was also one of only five young singer-songwriters for the ‘21 Artists for the 21st Century’ programme which was supported by leading Belfast actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh.

Daisie said: “Teaching is not just a job, it is a way of life. Education can change the world. The St Mary’s BEd (Hons) Primary Teaching Degree has blessed me with the opportunity to combine my enthusiasm for teaching, working with children and music.

"To be able to bring my love of music into the classroom is just amazing. The welcome I have had from St Mary’s has honestly been incredible. I immediately felt so at home and fell in love with the college.”

A spokesperson for St Mary’s University College Belfast said that they are delighted that Daisie has chosen to combine her love of music and teaching by charting a new path studying for a BEd (Hons) Primary Teaching with Music, balancing a successful singing career with full-time third level education.

"We can’t wait to see Daisie fully embrace life at St Mary’s and we look forward to seeing her perform on stage at the College," the spokesperson said.

Daisie will be opening for West Belfast's very own Brian Kennedy at the Ballygally Hotel on October 15. She is also set to release two more original singles by the end of this year.