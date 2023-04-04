It's official: Dáithí granted the Freedom of the City of Belfast during Council meeting

A BALLYMURPHY boy who inspired changes to organ donation law has been granted the freedom of Belfast.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann (6) has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018 and his family had tirelessly campaigned for the legislation on organ donation to be changed to help increase the number of donors.

The life-saving organ donation legislation, known as Dáithí’s Law was passed at Westminster last month. It will now become law on June 1.

It will introduce a soft opt-out system whereby people will automatically become organ donors unless they state otherwise. The legislation was delayed this spring due to the DUP’s boycott at Stormont.

On Monday night during the council's monthly meeting, councillors ratified the Freedom of the City for the West Belfast boy.

Speaking in the Council chamber, Sinn Féin councillor Michael Donnelly said: "Dáithí is no stranger to us all at Belfast City Council.

"We were the first Council in the North to support soft opt-out organ donation being introduced.

"Dáithí is a hero. I am delighted that all parties supported this and it is what the family deserve and it will help raise awareness of organ donation."

Dáithí's father, Máirtín, said he was "immensely proud" of his son.

"I hope that this award will encourage more people to register their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and to share that decision with their families," he said.

Fearghal McKinney, head of the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, said it was “fantastic and thoroughly well deserved”.

"Dáithí and his family are an inspiration to all, particularly those in the organ donation community and all those waiting on the gift of life,” he added.