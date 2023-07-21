Dáithí returns home after heart surgery

BALLYMURPHY boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann is "recovering well" at home after vital heart surgery in England.

The Ballymurphy boy has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018 and his family have tirelessly campaigned for the legislation on organ donation to be changed to help increase the number of donors.

Dáithí’s Law – a life-saving organ donation legislation named after the six-year-old – became law on June 1. The law introduced a soft opt-out system whereby people are automatically organ donors unless they state otherwise.

Last week, Dáithí travelled to Newcastle in England to undergo a cardiac catheter which could allow him back on the heart transplant waiting list.

His latest medical procedure comes a month after the difficult decision was taken to remove the six-year-old from the donor list due to issues that make an operation “too high risk”.

He returned back to Belfast on Saturday (July 15) where he will continue his recovery in Clark Clinic at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children.

Well didn’t this just bring a massive smile to Dáithí’s face today when he escaped the ward for a bit of air. #DáithísLaw #YouCouldBeALifesaver pic.twitter.com/0y1JgfZ5au — Donate4Dáithí (@Donate4Daithi) July 16, 2023

"It’s been a long time since we have been here, but we know he is in the very best of hands," his family said in an update on social media.

"Thank you for all your kind support, it really does make a difference. Many have asked but we haven’t found out Dáithí’s results yet and will let you all know as soon as we do."