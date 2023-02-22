Dáithí's Law passed by House of Commons

VISIT: Dáithí Mac Gabhann (6) with his parents, Máirtín and Seph and brother Cairbre in London yesterday

A NEW organ donation law in the North – inspired by a West Belfast boy – has been passed by the House of Commons.

The legislation, known as Dáithí's Law, named after Dáithí Mac Gabhann (6), had been delayed due to the political stalemate at Stormont. However, an intervention by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will ensure a new opt-out system is implemented.

It would mean that all adults, unless exempted, would be considered as potential donors unless they specifically opt out.

They’ve done it! History has been made at Westminster today with the passing of #DáithísLaw pic.twitter.com/g8uw9ZPIgl — BHF Northern Ireland (@BHFNI) February 22, 2023

The Ballymurphy boy travelled to London this week with his family and was in the House of Commons chamber on Wednesday afternoon as the amendment to the bill was brought forward by the Secretary of State.

Addressing MPs, Chris Heaton-Harris said he recognised the issue of organ donation was "exceptional" and had cross-party support.

"I have been incredibly moved by Dáithí’s story," he said. "In recognition of how important this issue is, I will bring forward amendments to the Executive Formation Bill which will allow for the overdue legislation to be made and see this law become a reality."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey commended Dáithí and his family for their campaigning.

"I have no doubt that this bill will save lives in the future," he said.

Well done Dáithí and clan for all their hard work to make this a reality. pic.twitter.com/wDBjD6UY9H — Paul Maskey (@PaulMaskeyMP) February 22, 2023

"I think we owe the family a big thank you from all of us for their campaigning and we should be very proud of them.

"It is also a big deal for people who need an organ transplant."

Dáithí's father, Máirtín said that they expected the legislation, which will bring the North into line with laws in the rest of the UK, to get Royal Assent on March 6.