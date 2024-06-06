West Belfast MMA fighter Damien sets sights on turning professional

A WEST Belfast Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter is set to turn professional later this year.

Damien McGuigan (19) from Whiterock has become a rising star in his MMA amateur career, currently on an eight-match winning streak. It has been a remarkable journey for Damien, who has been involved in fighting and combat sports since he was four-years-old.

"When I was young, I had bad asthma so I had to get into a sport to try and improve my lungs," he explained. "I started off doing kickboxing for about 14 years, and then boxing. I then got into MMA and haven’t looked back since.

"They always say if you do something you love for a living, you will never work a day in your life and that is basically me now when it comes to MMA.

"I absolutely love it and I am really grateful."

Damien hopes it is his last year as an amateur as he sets his sights on turning professional.

"I started my amateur career with a defeat but I took a lot from it," he added. "Since then, I am on an eight-match winning streak and have beaten the best in the UK and Ireland.

"I am now the number one ranked in my weight division in Ireland and hold four titles. The next stage is turning professional and I am hoping to make my debut at the end of this year.

"UFC is the ultimate goal. I know if I keep my head down and keep working that I can reach that goal.

"I have so much support across the West Belfast community which I am really grateful for and long may it continue."

You can follow Damien McGuigan on Instagram at @mcguigan_damienmma.