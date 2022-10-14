Sinn Féin former Lord Mayor portraits unveiled

PORTRAITS of former Sinn Féin Lord Mayors Danny Baker and John Finucane have been unveiled at Belfast City Hall.

It's a long-standing tradition to commission a portrait of each Lord Mayor of Belfast to mark their term in office, which will now be on display to the visiting public along with a host of other former First Citizens.

West Belfast MLA Danny served between December 2019 and June 2020.

His portrait by local artist Tony Bell features an image of the politician standing by a desk which also contains an image of his late mother, Edna, who passed away just four months after he took up the position, as well as a picture of republican hunger striker Bobby Sands.

Speaking about the portrait, Danny said his mum will be with him as part of City Hall history forever.

"Being the Mayor of Belfast was one of the privileges of my lifetime," he said.

"The opportunity to meet people from all walks of life, the prevalent community spirit and diversity of our city are just some of the things I will take with me throughout my life.

"My mum passed away just before I became Mayor and never got to experience this with me but thanks to local Colin artist, Tony Bell, my mum will be with me as a part of City Hall history forever."

Mr Finucane was Lord Mayor in May 2019 until his election that December as MP for North Belfast.

His portrait is the work of Leah Davis, resident artist at the Duncairn Centre on the Antrim Road.

Current Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tina Black attended the unveiling at City Hall.

“These portraits represent a significant time in history for John and Danny and encapsulate the immense pride both had in wearing the chain of office," she said.

“Commissioning a portrait to mark a Lord Mayor’s term in office is a long-standing tradition which further enhances the visitor experience at City Hall.

“They are also considered important historical artefacts and contribute greatly to the fabric of the building’s rich history."