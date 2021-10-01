Councillor using 'Sober October' to kick-start new fitness drive – for a good cause

SINN Féin councillor Danny Baker is taking on a 100 mile fitness challenge as part of Going Sober This October, in aid of the West Belfast Sports Wellbeing Forum.



The challenge will see Cllr Baker ditch alcohol and other indulgences while raising much-needed funds for the organisation which was set up as a collaborative partnership for all West Belfast sports clubs to improve understanding of mental wellbeing.



Discussing the challenge, Cllr Baker said that over lockdown he has found himself having an extra beer or glass of wine and not looking after his fitness as much as he should.



“In addition to the 'Sober October' I am taking a 100 mile jogging challenge," he said. "I suppose like so many people, through Covid I have indulged to survive. I am not going to lie, I have had a difficult couple of years myself and I have probably lost my fitness and had that extra beer or glass of wine that I wouldn’t normally have had.



“I have also added the 100 mile challenge to allow me to look after my mind because when I am out running I feel better and it allows me to clear my head.



“I am not just cutting out alcohol though. I am going to cut out that wee bar of chocolate that I have been having as well.”

Folks, I am going sober this October & will be taking part in the 100 mile challenge in aid of mental well being.



Even the smallest donation can make a difference & if you see me running the roads beep the horn to help me stay on track for 100 miles 🤞🏻https://t.co/sBh81DVTuc pic.twitter.com/AhxleyjYaB — Cllr Daniel Baker (@danielbakersf) September 27, 2021

Danny said that he chose the West Belfast Sports Wellbeing Forum which is set to be based in the Dairy Farm centre because he admires the work that they are doing.



“It goes back to my first year of being a councillor where we had a period when a couple of young boys died suddenly. That brought it all home and you feel helpless. These lads played for local teams and they came together to try and do something.



“I attended their first meeting in Brook when I was Mayor and a lot of people were there because they knew somebody who had died through suicide or they just wanted to help.”



Cllr Baker said that he recognises that men tend not to talk about their mental health or go to the doctor.



“We ignore pain whether that is physical or mental and have that ‘suck it up’ attitude,” he continued.



“I am guilty of it and it is just about trying to normalise these conversations so that people can open up.



“It is also about positivity and with coming out of Covid people are waking up to what matters in life. Social media also plays a massive part in negativity and this is about sending out a positive message to help this organisation progress.



“I am looking forward to the challenge and it will motivate me to drag myself out of bed at six in the morning to get my run in before the day starts. Hopefully I keep it up and I’ll be fit as a fiddle come Christmas.”

You can donate to Danny’s efforts here.