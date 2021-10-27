Over £16,000 raised from Darkness into Light walks

LÁMH Dhearg GAC and Hannahstown Community Association have raised a whopping £16,721.74 for Suicide Awareness through their annual Darkness Into Light fundraiser.



While the annual walk wasn’t able to go ahead this year due to the coronavirus restrictions at the time, participants were encouraged to do the walk in their own areas.



Commenting on the phenomenal amount raised, club chairman Peter Kane said: “This year we didn’t have our walk and we were relying on people's donations and a number of people carried out some fundraising activates.



“I would also like to thank people who donated to my own personal challenge of walking 5k for 50 days which raised over £5,000 towards the total.



“This just shows how important it is to people in the local community and the fact that the services provided by Suicide Awareness are very much needed.



“Fingers crossed we are planning for the walk to be allowed to happen again next year.”



Margaret Walker from Suicide Awareness explained how the money will be spent.



“This money will go a long way to help families bereaved through suicide in the aftermath of losing their loved ones through suicide.



“It will provide quite a range of support services including family support, complementary therapies, acupuncture and counselling for 55 families.



“We have a menu of services and do our best to meet the needs of our service users.”



The first Darkness into Light walk took place in 2009 when 400 fundraisers set off from Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Over the years those numbers increased substantially and now more than 200,000 people take part in the walk globally.