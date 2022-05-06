Darkness Into Light at Hannahstown this Saturday

THIS year’s Darkness Into Light walk is just days away and participants are being encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.



There will be a number of events taking place across the North at the break of dawn on Saturday morning with the Hannahstown walk being one of the most popular.



Speaking ahead of the event, Peter Kane, chairman of Lámh Dhearg GAC encouraged everyone to come along.



“You can register right up to the morning of the event but we would encourage people to do it as soon as possible,” he said.



“We do have some t-shirts left in the club but these are limited and will be distributed on a first come first served basis from the clubroom between half 7 and 9 on Thursday and Friday.



“The most important thing about this is to raise awareness around suicide prevention and the money raised will help support additional staff in Suicide Awareness.



“In particular, this will benefit younger ones who are now coming through their doors in greater numbers.



“This money will help them support those who are coming to them for help.”



To register for the event, visit the Darkness Into Light website.