Put on your walking shoes for Darkness Into Light

DARKNESS Into Light is set to return to Hannahstown next month for the first time since 2019.



The annual charity fundraiser is run in conjunction with Lámh Dhearg GAC and the Hannahstown Community Association with the money raised going to Suicide Awareness.



As the world continues to reopen, Darkness Into Light will return with its organised walks in over 17 countries across five continents, beginning in darkness at sunrise and continuing for 5km through to dawn to symbolise the journey from despair to hope.



Lámh Dhearg chairman Peter Kane said that he hopes everyone registers for the event as soon as possible.



“We are delighted to have everyone back in Hannahstown for this year’s event for the first time since 2019," he said.



“We will be setting off shortly after 4am on 7 May and walking into the light to raise much-needed funds, but also awareness.



“Over this last number of years, we have seen a worrying increase in the number of people dying through suicide within our community and we hope that events such as Darkness Into Light will encourage people to come forward and seek help.



“In addition to the main walk, our club’s Health and Wellbeing Officer Micky Boyle is undertaking his own challenge to walk 5K daily for 50 days,” he added.



Peter said that last year, despite holding a virtual Darkness Into Light, the club and Hannahstown Community Association managed to raise over a whopping £16,000 for the charity, a target which he hopes to smash this year.



“We would encourage everyone to sign up online as soon as possible,” he said.



“However, we will also have a stall in the Kennedy Centre over the coming weeks alongside Suicide Awareness where people can come and sign up or if they are in a position where they need to seek help from Suicide Awareness, they will be there too.”



The first Darkness into Light walk took place in 2009 when 400 fundraisers set off from Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Over the years those numbers increased substantially and now more than 200,000 people take part in the walk globally.