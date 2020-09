IT’S a fair deal for customers this week with a fantastic offer from Fairdeal Garden Centre. With the summer season upon us and the sun shining the popular Andersonstown Garden Centre has a bright offer of three 12” hanging baskets for just £20 or £8.95 each. “They are the best quality 12” hanging baskets with trailing surfinias and nice geraniums in them. They are all fresh, beautiful flowers, “said Fairtrade Garden Centre manager, Michael Hawkins. “This is prime time for hanging baskets. We are putting this offer on to encourage people to come round to our new place and get a bargain “The weather is everything for these hanging baskets and we’re really pleased with how things have gone.” Fairdeal Garden Centre is located opposite Andersonstown Leisure Centre behind Fairdeal Shop and is opened Monday to Saturday, 8.30am to 5.30pm and on Sunday from 11am to 5pm for all your garden needs.