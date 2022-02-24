Singer Deborah to release single in memory of her mum

A TALENTED local singer is to release a moving charity single in memory of her mum, who tragically died of cancer.

Finaghy woman Annette Gordon passed away at the Northern Ireland Hospice on 14 July 2019.

Her daughter, Deborah Gordon, will release her new single 'Anytime' this Friday (February 25) to raise money for the Hospice.

Annette Gordon

Deborah described her mum as a "happy and bubbly character", who "lived for her family".

Mum-of-four Annette, who put her "heart and soul" into looking after her kids, was diagnosed with cancer in March 2019 and spent seven weeks at the Northern Ireland Hospice before passing away.

Deborah wrote 'Anytime' for her mum during a separate period of illness a number of years ago.

For me it was about dealing with relatives who are sick and letting them know that their family is there to support them in every way they can," she explained.

"It's basically about support for people who are going through those difficult times. It's also a song about hope – to give people hope no matter what they're experiencing in life, to say that friends and family are there to support you."

The single, which was shelved until recently, will now support the "courageous" and "compassionate" work of the Hospice.

"When this happened with my mum another close friend who is a music producer asked if I'd like to do any kind of song, and it just felt like the right time to revisit it and re-record it, so that's what we did," Deborah explained.

"I had a mind to raise money for the NI Hospice because the care that they provided for my mum was outstanding. They're very courageous people and they're very compassionate. Myself and my family had all agreed that we wanted to give something back.

"We had planned to go and visit them and thank them for the care they gave to my mum, but then the pandemic hit and we didn't get to do that. I wanted to do this instead and thought that we could raise money for the charity to facilitate their work."

'Anytime' will be released on social media on Friday. To donate to the fundraising appeal click here.