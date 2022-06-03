24-hour fitness challenge to raise money for Hannahstown defibrillators

LIFESTYLE and Performance Gym, alongside Roisin Murphy Boogie Bounce, are to hold a 24 hour fitness fundraiser to buy defibrillators for businesses in the Hannahstown area.



The fitness challenge will see participants book in to classes over a 24 hour period with all funds raised going towards buying the much needed lifesaving equipment.



Seamus McAufield from Lifestyle and Performance Gym in Hannahstown explained how the idea came about.



“We had done a first aid course and it got us thinking that we don’t have any defibrillators in this part of the Hannahstown area," he said.



“If something was to happen, we don’t currently have the equipment to help out. When you look at the faciliites on offer here, we have a couple of gyms, there’s boogie bounce, gymnastics, a couple of child care centres and cafes, so ourselves and Roisin thought that it would be a good idea to try and raise as much money as possible to buy some defibrators.”



The team are hoping to raise £5,000 which will allow them to buy three defibrillators.



“We were lucky to meet some people who can get us a discount on them. The machines themselves cost around £1,200 to £1,30, then the projective casing is around £400 to £500,” Roisin explained.



“When Seamus approached me about working on this, it was something that I jumped at because I have a few girls in the class who would have heart conditions and are at high risk of needing a defibrator.



“I had been hoping to do something to raise a bit of money before Covid so when Seamus approached me it was just perfect timing.”



Aaron McAufield added: “There are a few of our staff members who have family members who passed away with the likes of heart conditions and so it means a lot to them to have these in place in the local area.”



The challenge will begin at 12pm on Friday and finish at 12pm on Saturday. To donate to their fundraising efforts, visit their GoFundMe page.